Conveyancing and estate agency firm Simpson & Marwick has become part of newly-formed Aberdeins Group five years after combining with Clyde & Co.

The group has agreed to leave Clyde & Co as part of its next step that will see former Aberdein Considine layer Rob Aberdein as managing partner of Simpson & Marwick.

Aberdein left to set up his own independent law firm at the end of September. Simpson & Marwick’s 26 strong team will move into dedicated new offices and continue to focus on the markets in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

Clyde & Co will no longer include residential property as part of its offering in Scotland. Its commercial real estate team in Scotland is unaffected by the move.

Richard Loudon will take over as chairman at the firm after 41 years with them and will be announcing two high profile hires to the existing team:Solicitor Director Bobby Fife and by Property Directors, Louisa Raistrick, Katie Macdonald and Di Jennings.

Richard Loudon, said: “We move with the full support of Clyde & Co as the services we offer are not part of their global core areas of expertise. The time is right, for both Clyde & Co and ourselves, to de-merge our residential property division.

“We will take it forward into a new era, unlike so many well established and respected Edinburgh law firms that have disappeared in recent years.”

Vikki Melville, Managing Partner Clyde & Co Scotland, said: “We thank the residential property team for all their hard work and service to the firm over the years and we wish them all the very best in their new home. We are proud that the Simpson & Marwick name will live on.”