WHISKY LOVERS have the chance to own the world’s oldest Macallan whisky as it is sold for the first time through an online auction.

The 78-year-old Macallan whisky is said to be the world’s oldest whisky released by the company and the oldest whisky ever launched by a distillery.

The Red Collection is being auctioned online via the Whisky hammer, an auction dedicated to the drink. Whisky Hammer is the first dedicated online auction house in the world to offer a bottle of the 78-year old whisky, giving its members the unique opportunity to bid on this super rare single malt Scotch whisky.

The Aberdeenshire, family owned company launched the auction running until 7pm on Sunday, October 25 with a starting price of £10,000.



The rare bottle has so far attract4ed dozens of bidders and is currently sitting at £73,500.

The Macallan Red Collection launched this week comprises 40, 50, 60, 71, 74 and 78-year olds.

The producer describes the new collection as “an exquisite range of distinguished and rare single malt Scotch whiskies, shaped by the actions of our founder Alexander Reid and key characters in our history, who have laid the foundations for our single malt today”.

The 78-year old is described as reflecting “deep respect for time, tradition and craftsmanship”. It is being presented by The Macallan lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess and was laid down decades ago in The Macallan’s “hand-picked oak casks”. Tasting notes describe its colour as “Sunset on the Spey”.

Its oak presentation box is crafted by hand in the UK, using the same sustainable European oak used to make The Macallan casks. The box is upholstered with sustainably sourced, soft Scottish leather from Bridge of Weir Leather.

Daniel Milne, Managing Director of Whisky Hammer, said: “We’re really excited to be able to offer something as rare as this 78 year old expression from The Macallan Red Collection for auction and we expect a very high level of interest in this lot.

“The Macallan is one of the most well-known and loved Scotch whisky brands and is regarded globally as the epitome of quality and taste – add to this the thrill of the oldest single malt ever released by Macallan, the end result is a true icon in whisky history.”