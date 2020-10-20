CBD Oil Strains: Benefits Without The High

Since 2015, CBD has been the star of the show in various fields due to its slow but steady growth. This, however, is more disappointing than any other product that became a trend. For 5 years, according to this research, 14 companies issued warnings from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for putting insufficient amounts of CBD in their products. Such problems can be traced back to this compound’s lack of regulation as this page says, and in a way, its lack of research contributes to the neglect.

Although there is nothing to fear with mislabeling (CBD cannot cause overdose), customers will find these defective products “ineffective” and label CBD as a hoax of some sort. This will ultimately cripple the industry due to the misconception that this product stands on little to no scientific research and more on hearsay and testimonies. CBD is a very potent cannabinoid to use for those with ailments, and with the right information, you’ll find it can be very beneficial to many other illnesses.

But First, Let’s Tackle The Basics

You might be asking since earlier what this CBD business is. CBD is not a business, but a phytocannabinoid called cannabidiol found in the genus Cannabis Sativa. Under that genus are two species, namely marijuana and hemp. These sister plants have differences, mostly on what compounds dominate inside them.

Tetrahydrocannabinol causes the user to become stoned. Because hemp has very little of it (and some even remove THC during manufacturing), CBD products can be mostly found to be 100% THC-free. Companies like Cheef Botanicals ensure the user of their products being non-dairy, non-GMO, gluten-free, and completely free of any amounts of THC. What cements a company’s authenticity is its accessible 3rd party lab test results, which shows its formula has the proper amount of cannabidiol and is free of impurities.

This might be the perfect time to dispel your doubts about cannabidiol: it is not the same as marijuana. Cannabidiol is an abundant component inside the hemp, while THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is mostly found in marijuana. This is what makes marijuana-derived products a schedule 1 drug, and cannabidiol-derived works schedule 5.

What’s The Deal With THC?

We get that you’re a bit confused about why THC has become an outcast. It’s because of legalities, as well as customer preferences. The FDA has released protocols for these products to have less than 3% THC content. This little amount won’t bring the user to a state of high, which is why they implemented this margin.

As to why some companies tend to leave it out of their companies, their customers have preferred it. Some only seek cannabidiol-derived products to relieve their symptoms, and getting high will doesn’t seem too attractive to them. There are customers that state their workplaces conduct surprise drug tests, and having THC in the results won’t bode well, especially if they’re in a country where marijuana is forbidden to use.

As for the minority (CBD product users that are animals), their owners strictly forbid any THC contact because of its toxicity. There is no cure for THC intoxication yet, and according to studies, it is a nightmare to remove from an animal’s body. Pet owners won’t take the risk even if it’s less than 3%.

Benefits You Can Get From CBD

Pain Problems Solved

It might be common knowledge that cannabidiol can help with many aches and pains in the body. The molecule works around the brain and blocks messages from the pain receptors, effectively numbing the sensation of pain. It can help with osteoarthritis, muscle pains, and even wounds when applied topically.

It Can Alleviate Anxiety And Depression

Cannabidiol can help the body in many ways, but did you know it can also help your mental health? This compound is known to block messages to the amygdala, which is in charge of receiving and triggering anxiety. It also relaxes tense muscles and stiffness due to the receptors found in our peripheral system.

Not only that, but cannabidiol can also act as a mood-regulator. This post: https://www.health.com/condition/pain/what-is-cbd has coined this compound as a powerful mood-altering compound working inside the body. Patients that suffered from significant depression and even some PTSD patients taking cannabidiol products have shown remarkable improvement in mood and overall mental health.

It Can Help With Weight Gain

Malnutrition is the most dangerous result of a lack of appetite. It can make you susceptible to many illnesses and lower your immune system, something we all don’t want during this pandemic. Luckily, CBD is also known as an appetite-stimulator, and useful even for your pets.