Lidl launch ‘Zoom Time’ beer for Festival of Ale – Drinks News Scotland

LIDL has launched a lockdown-inspired beer as part of its annual Festival of Ale.

Crafted by Loch Lomond Brewery, New England IPA ‘Zoom Time’ is designed for “brightening up beer o’clock video calls”.

Loch Lomond Brewery’s Managing Director, Fiona MacEachern, said: “Zoom Time is very much a nod to the ‘new normal’ of socialising virtually; catching up with friends for a beer being no exception.

“Brewed a stone’s throw from Loch Lomond, we hope that Zoom Time adds a fresh and fruity talking point to Lidl shoppers video calls in the coming weeks.”

It hits shelves along with twenty other Scottish beers as part of the retailer’s returning festival, which launches on 22 October.

The “darker, sweeter” beers are deisgned with Autumn in mind, “perfect for toasting the longer, chillier evenings.”

Prices for the brews begin at £1.19 and include the caramel spiced Ruby Red IPA Amber Spyglass (5.1% ABV) from Glasgow’s Drygate Brewing, the “decadent” Marshmallow Milk Stout (7.4% ABV) from Edinburgh’s Barney’s Beer and the luxurious whisky beer Ola Dubh (8% ABV) from Harviestoun.