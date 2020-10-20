Place A Bet Online: Today’s Expert Picks Of 5 Best Horses In 2020 Breeders’ Cup

The race to the $6,000,000 Breeders’ Cup is bound to happen on November 6 and 7, 2020. Like the U.S. Triple Crown Series, this horse racing tournament won’t allow fans to grace the show. Only the horses, trainers, jockeys, and VIPs are permitted while the betting games will take place online.

It is another exciting Breeders’ Cup edition to watch out this year as the fans can expect the toughest line-up of racehorses competing at Keeneland racecourse. Also, some horses who got defeated and victorious during the Triple Crown show will have a rematch, and this is something that the horse racing community anticipates. Hence, you should not miss the Breeders’ Cup this year as it gets more electrifying this season.

To give you a little taste of excitement here’s the current top Breeders’ Cup expert picks of the strongest colts to watch out for.

Authentic

Authentic had a slow performance at the start of the year, but he suddenly skyrocketed in the past few months. He started participating in the stakes races on January 4 and won the San Felipe Stakes and Sham Stakes title right away. After that, he skipped the Belmont Stakes to compete at Santa Anita Derby, where he finished second.

After that, he headed on the two major Triple Crown races. He came out as a big surprise in the Kentucky Derby, where he dispatched the biggest favorite, Tiz The Law. During the Preakness Stakes, his fate was a bit short, and settled as the first-runner up. In the upcoming Breeders’ Cup run, Authentic is a top contender to consider.

Tiz The Law

Skipping the Preakness Stakes after getting upset to Authentic in the Derby, Tiz The Law returns to the Breeders’ Cup this November. Although he only ended in the second-place in the Run For The Roses, Tiz The Law has gained the most impressive horse racing form in today’s generation.

With eight horse racing finishes since birth, he dominated some of America’s prominent horse racing competitions, to begin with. He was a superhero in Derby trails like the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby.

Apart from that, he stole this year’s Travers Stakes and Belmont Stakes title held last June and August.

Improbable

Improbable is probably no longer silent in giving his all to the upcoming Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland. Compared to Tiz The Law and Authentic, who dazzled at Triple Crown races, Improbable skipped those games. Instead, he headed on to participate in other notable stakes races and won impressively.

After winning the title in the Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity and Street Sense Stakes, Improbable bagged the second placements at the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Not only that, but his records remained undefeated this year. The last three titles he earned before bidding in the Breeders’ Cup are the Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes, Whitney Stakes, and Awesome Again Stakes.

Maximum Security

The race to the Breeders Cup is not for horses who have weak accomplishments. Another racehorse with an excellent resume is Maximum Security.

He’s one of the colts that missed the Triple Crown Series but participated in other prominent horse racing shows. He started working out at Saudi Cup last February and won the championship title. After that, he then proceeded to the San Diego Handicap last July at Del Mar and got victorious.

Maximum Security took a few weeks of rest and then headed on to the Pacific Classic Stakes, where he also got triumphant. Before earning a berth to the Breeders’ Cup, he last competed at the Awesome Again Stakes and ended in second place.

Swiss Skydiver

Swiss Skydiver soared high in the Preakness Stakes and defeated Authentic. With that accomplishment, her trainer, Kenneth G. McPeek, decided to continue participating in the Breeders’ Cup this year. She showed an impressive performance in the Preakness, and if he does the same, she might also make it at Keeneland this November.

Before winning the Preakness Stakes, Swiss Skydiver has also worked out in many races. Last January, she started competing at Gasparilla Stakes and placed fifth. After that, she made a winning streak at three races, namely the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks, Fantasy Stakes, and Santa Anita Oaks. Besides, she was also a winner in the Alabama Stakes and a second-place at Kentucky Oaks.

Takeaway

Apart from the irresistible $6 million worth of Breeders’ Cup purse prize, racehorses compete in this tournament to showcase their racing skills. Besides, it also serves as an opportunity for the horses to make a comeback after failing in the Triple Crown.

With the leading expert’s picks of the strongest horses mentioned above, don’t forget to tune in to the Breeders’ Cup this year as one of them will reign supreme.