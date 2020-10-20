Spooky cocktail recipes perfect for Halloween – Drinks News Scotland

Whisky Distillers Ardbeg have launched a range of cocktails inspired by their smoky tipple, Wee Beastie which launched last year.

With Halloween just around the corner, the “beastly” beverages include Bramble Bite, Bloody Rob Roy and Bubble Beast.

Follow along with the recipes below to brew up some wicked concoctions.

Bramble Bite

INGREDIENTS

50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE

20ML FRESH LEMON JUICE

10ML VANILLA SYRUP

15ML BLACKBERRY LIQUEUR

MINT SPRIG

BLACKBERRY

Method:

Add Ardbged, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet ominously half-filled with crushed ice. Muddle a little before adding crushed ice and drizzle with blackberry liquer. Finish with a mint spig and a blackberry.

Bloody Rob Roy

INGREDIENTS

50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE

20ML SWEET VERMOUTH

2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS • ORANGE TWIST

CHERRY

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir. Strain into a coupe glass and serve with garnish.

Bubble Beast

INGREDIENTS

50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE

15ML NOCINO

30ML ACIDULATED

CARROT JUICE

5ML TONIC SYRUP

APPROX. 60-90ML

SODA WATER

1 PINCH SALT

BASIL

SAFFRON

Method:

Pour all liquid ingredients into a Collins glass, stir slowly. Top with soda water and garnish.