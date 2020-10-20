Spooky cocktail recipes perfect for Halloween – Drinks News Scotland

Whisky Distillers Ardbeg have launched a range of cocktails inspired by their smoky tipple, Wee Beastie which launched last year.

With Halloween just around the corner, the “beastly” beverages include Bramble Bite, Bloody Rob Roy and Bubble Beast.

Follow along with the recipes below to brew up some wicked concoctions.

Bramble Bite

Ardbeg bramble
Ardbeg’s take on the bramble. (Image supplied)

INGREDIENTS 

  • 50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE 
  • 20ML FRESH LEMON JUICE
  • 10ML VANILLA SYRUP 
  • 15ML BLACKBERRY LIQUEUR 
  • MINT SPRIG 
  • BLACKBERRY

Method:

Add Ardbged, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet ominously half-filled with crushed ice. Muddle a little before adding crushed ice and drizzle with blackberry liquer. Finish with a mint spig and a blackberry.

Bloody Rob Roy

Rob Roy cocktail
A spooky take on the whisky and vermouth tipple. (Image supplied)

INGREDIENTS 

  • 50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE 
  • 20ML SWEET VERMOUTH 
  • 2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS • ORANGE TWIST 
  • CHERRY

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir. Strain into a coupe glass and serve with garnish.

Bubble Beast

Ardbeg cocktail
The bubble beast draws on Ardbeg’s smoky flavour. (Image supplied)

INGREDIENTS 

  • 50ML ARDBEG WEE BEASTIE
  • 15ML NOCINO 
  • 30ML ACIDULATED  
  • CARROT JUICE 
  • 5ML TONIC SYRUP 
  • APPROX. 60-90ML 
  • SODA WATER 
  • 1 PINCH SALT 
  • BASIL 
  • SAFFRON

Method:

Pour all liquid ingredients into a Collins glass, stir slowly. Top with soda water and garnish.

 

 
