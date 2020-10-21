Dogs for Good charity on the hunt for gamers to help them raise funds – Community News UK

Dogs for Good are looking for computer game enthusiasts to help them raise vital funds in their “Gaming for Good” challenge.

The charity, which makes life-changing differences for people with disabilities through the power of expertly trained dogs, is appealing to online gaming enthusiasts, both old and young, to help raise money during their month-long fundraising event ‘Dogtober’ throughout October.

Gamers can choose whatever game and console they most enjoy, play alone or as a team.

It’s a great way to raise funds, have some fun and connect with family and friends. And because many young people love gaming, this is a great activity to keep them occupied during the half term holiday.

Dogs for Good has been using its knowledge and experience to bring people with disabilities and dogs together for over 30 years, enabling life-changing differences.

Through the power of expertly trained dogs, they support people with autism, physical disabilities, learning disabilities and dementia.

Community & Events Fundraising Manager at Dogs for Good, Stephanie Lawless, said: “With so many of our fundraising activities cancelled this year we need people’s help more than ever.

“We’d love you to take a moment to ‘paws’ from your usual routine to have fun with friends and family virtually and raise some much-needed funds to help support us during this very difficult time.

“We know that online gaming isn’t for everyone, but for those who enjoy it, playing online games is a great way to challenge yourself and your friends while raising funds for Dogs for Good.”

Brothers Ryan (10) and Jason (8), from the Harborough district of Leicestershire, raised £310 when they took part in the charity’s previous Gaming for Good event in August this year.

They successfully completed a 24-hour gaming session over two days when they played Pokemon Go (Ryan mainly) and Jason played Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Lego City, Mine Craft and Roblox.

Their five-year-old sister Sammy also helped by preparing snacks and drinks to keep them going.

Jason has ADHD, he also suffers from anxiety, bolting behaviour and has a lack of road safety awareness.

“Because of their personal experiences of supporting Jason, the family has developed a really good understanding of how Dogs for Good’s work can support children with autism and the wider family.

Mum Hayley said: “The boys were super excited to take part in this challenge and they had so much fun.

“I’m very proud that they managed it because 24 hours is a long time to play video games! They enjoyed every minute, including all the snacks and drinks!”

She added: “Dogs for Good does an amazing job and transforms so many people’s lives through matching them with expertly trained dogs.”

If you’re new to gaming or a parent of a child who’d like to take part, please make sure you refer to our Safety Guide before you begin.