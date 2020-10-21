Hearts midfielder insists confidence is now soaring after players douse last season’s painful memories

By -
0
18

Andy Halliday insists Hearts are now brimming with confidence after banishing the memories of last season’s disastrous campaign.

Robbie Neilson’s side laid down in a Championship marker in last Friday’s opening league match with a 6-2 thrashing of Dundee, a team meant to be their title rivals.

That victory came following three straight Betfred Cup group wins over Inverness, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.

Andy Halliday has signed a two-year deal with Hearts | Hearts news
Andy Halliday made his league debut against Dundee (Pic: Hearts TV)

And ahead of Friday’s televised trip to Arbroath, Halliday reckons getting over last season’s nightmare demotion in a campaign that saw Hearts win a total of ten games in all competition has been hard for the players.

Former Rangers midfielder Halliday, who scored against Dundee in his second appearance for the club, said: “Off the back of the Inverness game, boys had not played for 200-odd days. 

“I could still sense that when it was 1-0 going into the last 10, 15 minutes there was a bit of nerves just because of the record last year.”

Speaking to Open Goal, he added: “But we’re four games into it now and you can see the confidence has grown and I think people are starting to believe, ‘we could be a right good team here’. Friday was a big game.”

Halliday, who made his debut as a substitute against Caley, was delighted to play his part in the empathetic victory over the Dark Blues.

The 29-year-old came on in the 74th minute and helped Hearts regain control of the match after Dundee’s Danny Mullen made it 4-2.

He added: “The manager asked if I was ready and I said, ‘aye’, I was just eager to get back involved. 

“I don’t know if I would have got the minutes if Dundee had not scored the second goal to make it 4-2.

“In these games where there are no fans, there is a period for 15, 20 minutes where it goes flat.

“So, when they scored the second I think he wanted me to inject a bit of energy and get a foot on the ball and help the team control the game again.”

 
SHARE
Previous articleDogs for Good charity on the hunt for gamers to help them raise funds – Community News UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY