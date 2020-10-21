“Monster capture bed” launched to help tackle Teraphobia – Business News UK

With Halloween around the corner, a UK based bed company have launched a monster capture bed to help kids fight off the monsters under their bed.

A kids bed has been launched by UK-based bed company, Bed Guru, to help children and parents capture the monsters that have been terrorising kids across the country.

The Monster Proof kids bed not only comes with a motion-sensitive capture cage to catch the monster before it escapes, the mattress is also infused with odourless garlic and wolfsbane to ward off vampires and werewolves.

The frame is fitted with a silver lining, the bright colours are notoriously bad for monsters and the salt lined around the frame will keep away demons and ghosts.

The bed has received mixed reviews with Sam and Dean Winchester giving it a 5* review

complimenting its monster capture capabilities.

Sully from Monsters. Inc, however, stated that the bed has put him and his friends out of a job.

Alongside this product launch, Bed Guru have also created an insightful article covering Teraphobia tips from parents and professionals who have some useful advice for other parents whose children have a fear of monsters under the bed.

Tips include things like this:

“I found the best way to help children with the fear of monsters under the bed is to validate their fears and also empower them.

“Children need to feel heard and safe so, I created the idea of giving children ‘Monster Spray’.

“I suggest parents use a large spray bottle with water, label it as Monster Spray, and add a few drops of lavender oil (or any other calming essential oil). Have their child leave it right by their bed and whenever they feel scared or “sense a monster” they spray it twice.

“Since monsters don’t like smell of the spray they will leave. Putting the power back in a child’s hands is the best way to help them overcome Teraphobia.”

“If you check for monsters under the bed you rationalise the fear- therefore making them a real thing the top tips are:

“Use a worry jar, encourage your child to write down their worries and discuss them before bed.

Keep a consistent bedtime throughout the week and weekend- routine helps children to sleep better.

“Limit blue light exposure before bed (TV/X box etc) as this has a negative impact on sleep.

“Don’t look/check for monsters under the bed, reassure your child that they don’t exist.”

Founder of Bed Guru, Carl Walsh commented: “We’ve been inundated with requests from parents to help them with their monster problems so we thought we’d create a solution for them.

“We really hope this bed helps to get rid of the problem and our children can have a peaceful and monster-free night’s sleep!”