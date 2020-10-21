Two Glasgow restaurants makes final shortlist for Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards – Food & Drink UK

Food lovers in Glasgow have voted in their numbers for local favourites Oro and Old Salty’s – to be selected as finalists in Deliveroo’s inaugural Restaurant Awards.

The shortlist of restaurants in with a chance of victory was chosen after the first round of public voting which saw over 100,00 people across the UK cast their vote, resulting in more than 400 hopefuls being reduced to just over 100 finalists.

Oro, located on Kilmarnock Road, has been nominated for the prestigious “Restaurant of the Year Award” – up against 5 other restaurants nationwide.

Old Salty’s on Byres Road in the West End, has been put forward for the “Best Cheap Eats” award.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards will put a spotlight on the best cuisine British restaurants have to offer, bringing together a host of culinary talent from across the country.

The public now have until Wednesday 4 November to cast their vote and give their favourite local restaurant the best chance of success, with the winners announced at Deliveroo’s virtual awards ceremony on December 7th.

This is the second year that Deliveroo has organised their own restaurant awards as they take on a special significance this year.

The awards will focus on the hard work and talent of their amazing restaurant partners who have endured an extremely tough time due to the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19, the awards will be held virtually on Deliveroo’s Twitter channel but will be bigger and better than last year as the winners will have the chance to star in one of Deliveroo’s major digital campaigns.

The event will be hosted by a panel featuring TV presenter and DJ Maya Jama, broadcaster and DJ Vogue Williams.

Reigning Celebrity Masterchef champ Riyadh Khalaf will also join Will Shu to decide who out of the final six nominated restaurants will win the coveted award ‘Restaurant of the Year’.

Maya Jama said: “I’m a bit of a takeaway queen so I am absolutely buzzing to be involved in Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards this year.

“Last year a restaurant from my hometown Bristol won Restaurant of the Year so I can’t wait to check out the new contenders!”

Will Shu, CEO, said: “This year has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years the restaurant sector has ever faced.

“Yet in the face of huge uncertainty, we have been inspired by the way restaurants across the UK and Ireland have stepped up and gone the extra mile to support their local communities, while working tirelessly to keep their own businesses going.

“From providing free meals to hospital staff working on the frontline, to delivering meals to vulnerable people, and going above and beyond to protect their staff – we want to recognise and say thank you to our amazing small and independent restaurant partners.”