What To Do If A Storm Wind Caught In The Street?

Storm winds are one of the most common natural disasters, including those all over the world. Here we provide detailed instructions on how to protect yourself during such disasters.

Stormy winds are most observed on the coast and in mountainous areas (wind speeds exceed 25 m/s, maximum values – 40 m/s and more).

In case of wind (14-17 m/sec) can be overturned, advertising billboards installed along the streets, banners on independent supports, LED panels.

In case of storm wind (up to 24.4 m/sec) in the city may be broken trees, power lines and contact networks of electric transport. Because of the sparkling wires may be hotbeds of fire in the private residential sector.

With a strong storm wind (up to 28.4 m / sec) there are some destruction of buildings, including can be torn off the roofs of houses, broken glass in the windows. Debris broken trees, building structures can significantly block passages and highways.

In a hurricane wind (32.6 m/sec and more) are noted serious destruction of capital buildings, contact power networks, power lines of public utilities, vehicles.

In case of a storm wind threat, the regional authorities recommend:

Stockpile food and drinking water, as problems with water supply are not excluded.

Stock up batteries for portable receivers in advance to be able to listen to messages from local authorities, as well as candles in case of power outages.

Carry out inspections on balconies and loggias. Fix all light and bulky things by tying them with ropes to the balcony railing, or move them to a room.

Drive away from trees and dilapidated buildings personal vehicles.

Protect windows from knocking out as much as possible and fasten window frames.

Turn off the electricity.

In order not to get injured in strong winds, it is necessary to observe safety measures: