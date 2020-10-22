A SCOTTISH university’s spin-out business is expanding as it seeks to market a product that brings real-world objects to life on mobile devices.

The spin out business 3FINERY from Edinburgh Napier University used ground breaking augmented reality technology which can boost customer engagement.

The twist of the Augmented Reality technique worked over a period of three years at the school of computing by Professor Kenny Mitchell and his former PhD student Dr Llogari Casas.

The start up is looking for Graphics Software Engineers and Technical Artists with the intention to grow the team rapidly preparing for the final push of getting it market ready.

It will allow consumers or marketing companies to portray goods, services and even venues in this innovative way that is expected to appeal strongly to businesses during the pandemic.

Intermediated Reality technology enables uniquely efficient communication via animation of real objects.

It has been showcased at international conferences and trade shows, and the growth of 3FINERY has been supported with major cash injections from the innovation to Commercialisation of University Research (ICURe) programme and Innovate UK.

The project received £45,000 from the ICURe programme supporting the six months of intensive market assessment and engagement with prospective customers, suppliers, partners and regulators to test the project’s commercial potential.

It won a highly prized Innovate UK competition that led to it receiving a further £150,000 to develop the product for the market.

Co-founder Llogari said: “The technology provides a novel way of interacting with products both around you and far away, and can be easily integrated with existing software, offering unique interactive experiences.

“It is very exciting to have got the project to this stage, with the backing of the University, and we are now looking to press on with commercialisation.”

In the past 10 years the school of computing has created three successful cyber spin-outs – ZoneFox in 2010, Symphonic in 2013 and Cyan Forensics in 2017.