Cat missing for eight years is reunited with owners – Viral News UK

A CAT has been reunited with its owners eight years after going missing thanks to details stored on its microchip.

Black moggy Mo is now back at home in Swansea after being rescued by the RSPCA.

Mo had been well looked after, but sadly his most recent owner had passed away – and the cats were temporarily being fed by a kind-hearted neighbour.

Animal rescue officer Paula Milton could not believe her eyes however, when she saw that Mo was microchipped to a different property from which he had been missing since 2012.

His owner, Izzy Harris, described how she assumed “the worst had happened” and was stunned by the discovery.

She said: “Honestly, we were so shocked. You hear these stories about pets being reunited years later – but you just don’t expect it to happen.

“Our best case scenario was someone nice was now looking after him; but sadly we had always assumed the worst had happened.

“It’s so amazing to have him back – and really nice to know that there’s so many nice people out there ready to help animals, and to hear that Mo had been safe all these years.

“He has settled back in brilliantly. This all just reminds us how microchipping is so worth doing. Even if you think there’s no hope left – there’s always hope with a microchip.

“Miracles do happen, and there’s a lot of really nice people out there who keep an eye out for cats. We’re going to be the biggest advocates of microchipping ever!”

RSPCA ARO Milton said: “It’s fantastic to have reunited Mo with his family some eight years on.

“We all need some good news at the moment – and this incredible story is a reminder about the amazing power of microchipping.

“A tiny microchip can make a huge difference. Mo is a great example of how pets can be returned home years and years later – all thanks to identifying an animal in this way.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see Mo settling back into his new home.This was one of my best ever jobs as an RSPCA rescuer.”