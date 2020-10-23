WANNABE aristocrats have the chance to own a home fit for a king as a plot of land has come up for sale with planning permission specifically for a castle.

The site near Dalmally, in Argyll and Bute is being offered with consent for a “landmark building” and its sellers say its the perfect spot for a palatial pad.

For £275,000 the new owner will get 60 acres to construct their dream home on the former forestry plantation.

Planning consent was granted for the construction of a Scots Baronial style Castle along with a traditionally designed, detached garage.

Estate agency Bell Ingram also promise the building will have “panoramic views” of Loch Awe, Ben Cruachan and Ben More.

Images on their website show the potential plans for a Balmoral-style castle complete with traditional turrets and prism shaped roof.

A rendered sketch shows the what the property could look like during the winter, with the classically tiled turrets dusted with snow.

While images of the setting show the rugged hills and lush green grass the property will be situated among.

Other snaps show the stunning Loch Awe and breathtaking Scottish countryside.

The house is expected to be built in the middle of the plot of land in an elevated position in the former forestry plantation.

Work has also been undertaken on the property to create the roadside access, with the base of a drive also installed.

Bell Ingram describes the plot on their website saying: “From the house site there are panoramic views in all directions overlooking Loch Awe, Ben Cruachan, and Ben More in the distance.

“The property offers buyers the truly unique opportunity to create a new landmark building in a spectacular setting.”

Speaking today, estate agent Andrew Fuller said: “It’s been listed for quite a while now. Initially, the planning consent was off putting for people and the amount of land it came with was too much.

“The particular style wouldn’t have been their first choice. The current trend is like eco homes or something more manageable. A castle like planned would look spectacular up there.

“The planning team at Argyll and Bute are fairly receptive if the person who bought it wanted to change the design but they would have to discuss with them.

“Up until February interest in the property was sporadic. But after lockdown was eased all plots have attracted attention from the south of England. Quite a lot of interest from south of Birmingham, not all from London.

“I think now there are plots that aren’t considered prime locations that are being snapped up, which is quite a surprise. The West coast is a prime location at the moment.

He explained the property comes with no power, heating or water and the house will cost extra to build on top of the purchase of the land.

He adds: “It has great internet speed and 4G signal, which is now one of the top proprieties when coming to buy a property.”