Realise Energy Services announce acquisition of WTN UK – Business News Scotland

SCOTTISH wind turbine maintenance company Realise Energy Services has announced today announced the acquisition of another renewables firm.

Realise has acquired WTN UK from parent company WTN GmbH to expand its portfolio ofmedium to large scale wind turbines.

WTN UK will now be rebranded as Realise WTN UK, to help deliver remote monitoring and support to turbine owners.

Following the announcement, Realise Energy Services’ Managing Director, Sheridan Jenkins, said: “We at Realise Energy Services pride ourselves on the quality of both our engineering and customer support teams, together with the full service offering we provide our clients.

“We look forward to continuing this success with all WTN owners in the UK.”

“We continue to increase our multi-brand fleet on a regular basis with clients who see our local presence, solid technical and operational capacity, strong supply chain, and direct links with wind turbine manufacturers, an ideal solution for their wind turbine service and maintenance requirements.

WTN GmbH will continue to provide warranty, spares and technical support to Realise Energy Services, and Realise WTN UK, as required.

Realise’s owners, Randolph Renewables said the “exciting” acquisition is the latest step in the company’s growth.

Randolph Renewables’ Managing Director, Mark Jennison said: “Realise Energy Services’ continued organic growth during 2019 and 2020, combined with the WTN UK acquisition makes Realise one of the largest medium wind service providers in the UK.

“Its focus will remain on delivering exceptional customer service.”