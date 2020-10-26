Can CBD Affect Memory?

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is one among the hundreds of active compounds that are present in the Cannabis Sativa Plant.

Amongst these approximately 120 phytocannabinoids present in the Cannabis plant, CBD is the most beneficial one.

It is the compound that is slowly taking the health industry by a storm with more and more people choosing to go for it instead of prescription drugs.

CBD is touted to have remarkable remedial qualities, such as treating Alzheimers and Parkinson disease, reducing chronic pain and inflammation and many more.

The best part is that even though it is sourced from the hemp plant which is a variety of the cannabis plant, it is not psychoactive.

Hence, those opting for CBD will not experience the hallucinogenic effects that users of Marijuana suffer from.

This makes CBD a safe and effective option for everyone seeking to alleviate their medical issues through its use.

CBD is relatively new in public memory. Initially discovered in 1940, it was actually not synthesized until 1963.

In spite of its recent discovery, the market for CBD has been growing exponentially. Trends predict that it will cross 20 billion in the next four years itself! This soaring demand for CBD has been the cause for much curiosity around this topic.

Is CBD Legal?

Cannabis laws have quite a complex history. There are different laws in different countries . While some varieties of Cannabis are legal, others are not. This varies from place to place.

However, there is one thing about this matter that is common in almost every country.

Laws regarding consumption and purchase of cannabis are very exact.

While recreational cannabis is illegal in quite a few countries, CBD is actually legal at the federal level in the USA.

Only hemp derived CBD with permissible amounts of THC (not more than 0.3% by dry weight) is legal in the USA for industrial use.

As Marijuana, with almost the same therapeutic benefits as CBD, is a psychoactive drug, people are choosing the non-psychedelic hemp-based CBD instead.

Although after the Farm Bill in 2018, hemp production has been, CBD is still considered illegal in many states. Make sure to check the laws of the state in which you currently reside, before purchasing any CBD products.

How Does CBD Help Joint Pain and Inflammation?

Joint Pain:

A study on rats afflicted with arthritis highlighted the positive effects of CBD on joint pain.

CBD oil was applied to these rats for four consecutive days, and they showed considerable improvement. Most importantly, there were no adverse side effects.

CBD can also be used to relieve pain associated with arthritis. Even people with any other type of chronic joint pain can benefit from its use.

For individuals suffering from joint ailment, CBD can help lower their pain considerably. It is free from any hallucinatory effects, is not addictive and CBD products are readily available in the market.

Inflammation:

Joint pain is seldom accompanied by inflammation, which perturbs chronic patients immensely.

As a dynamic anti-inflammatory, reducing inflammation is one of the prime functions that CBD offers, along with relief from joint pain.

This is achieved by impacting our body’s endocannabinoid receptor function and interacting with our neurotransmitters .

With CBD use, patients have reported increased mobility. With the elimination of inflammation, their movement is no longer encumbered.

Recent research has shown evidence for benefit from CBD when it comes to relieving inflammation.

Other than joint pain and inflammation, CBD has shown other health benefits as well.

Numerous patients, who used CBD, also experienced marked improvement in their sleeping pattern and positive results for those suffering from anxiety and depression.

How to Use CBD?

CBD can be administered in multiple ways :

CBD Oils and Tinctures:

Both oils and tinctures can be taken orally or sublingually by placing a few drops below the tongue and letting it get absorbed by the skin.

These are generally available in dropper bottles so that the dosage can be properly taken and measured.

Tinctures are CBD extracts with an alcohol base while CBD oil has a carrier oil like coconut oil or hemp-seed oil as the base.

Both oils and tinctures can be added to food items also. CBD oils can be applied directly to the affected area for people with skin diseases or joint pains.

If you are suffering from arthritis pain and looking for an effective and affordable CBD oil with permissible amounts of THC , you can go for Lazarus Naturals’ CBD Oil. You can use this coupon to save money on your online purchase.

CBD Pills and Capsules:

Pills and Capsules are incorporated with hemp- extracted CBD with low THC levels, below the legal threshold of 0.3%.

In these pills, the CBD extract is added directly into a tablet or capsule. CBD pills/capsules work like any other CBD product but with a simplified dosage.

These are easier to use than some other CBD products and can provide more consistent dosing than oils, as each dose is already measured.

However, CBD capsules and pills undergo breakdown in your digestive tract via the first pass effect, which may decrease the potency and also increase the time it takes for CBD to show its effects.

As the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD products in the same way it regulates other drugs or supplements, manufacturers mislabel their products sometimes. So, it is important to do your research before going for any local CBD product.

CBD Edibles:

These are ingestible items containing CBD oil as one of the ingredients along with others. They can be consumed like any other normal food item.

CBD Edibles are available in forms such as gummies, chocolates and candies. These are readily available and a good alternative for people who dislike the earthy taste of CBD oil or have trouble swallowing a pill.

CBD Vapes:

CBD vapes may refer to either vape cartridges or disposable vape pens containing CBD.

These can be consumed by inhalation and get absorbed directly into the bloodstream after passing through the lungs. This method of CBD consumption is one of the fastest ways to see the effects of CBD.

CBD Vapes are of different types, some consist of pre-made cartridges of CBD oil that can be attached to an e-cigarette. Other than this, some vapes use vape juice.

CBD Topicals:

These include creams, lotions and salves which can be applied directly on the skin or the area affected. These are absorbed by the skin, before entering the bloodstream and can start to show its effects within 30-60 minutes.

Conclusion

As of 2020, CBD is gaining ground among both patients and healthcare professionals. It continues to gain the trust of those who make use of it, owing to its multiple benefits.

However, more research is needed on CBD and its numerous therapeutic qualities.

If you are new in the world of CBD, it is best to consult your doctor before buying any CBD product.

This is especially recommended for those seeking to combine CBD with their preexisting treatments. CBD can react with some drugs the same ways a grapefruit does, by slowing down the process of their breakdown resulting in some side effects like nausea, vomiting, headache etc.

It is only after you have sought consultation and read up on the ingredients in your other medications that you should go ahead with using CBD.