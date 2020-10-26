What is Bitcoin, and why is it crucial to understand?

Bitcoin is a term that has been discussed most by technology enthusiasts, but later it became an issue in law enforcement and was known to carry out online drug trades. Some people refer to it as a method to make quick money. No one understood the term deep and still imagines why the whole work is suddenly interested in it.

Bitcoin can be used for various reasons. It is a medium of exchange, a store of value, and the bitcoin advocates claim it to be the most popular cryptocurrency in the future. It must be noted that bitcoin isn't a physical thing; it has no physical appearance but is a digital currency that includes no middle-man for governing or controlling it. Many people trade in bitcoin.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency that is completely a digital form of money. This currency is like credit cards or online bank accounts in which there is no physical appearance, but you can own the money that can be used for transactions. Bitcoins are the digital coins that are stored in a wallet and can be used for different purposes.

The entire bitcoin network uses blockchain technology to operate, and the “mining” process creates this technology. Bitcoin is mined and not created, and mining is done by powerful specialized computers that solve complex mathematical formulas that verify the bitcoin transactions. The verified transactions are set into a “block,” which is further added in the blockchain. The blockchain serves two main purposes: creating new bitcoins and verifying the bitcoin transactions.

The mining process is quite difficult, and the difficulty creates a scarcity of bitcoins. Till this date, 21 million bitcoins are mined, and around 18 million bitcoins are in circulation. The remaining bitcoins are yet to be mined.

Independency of bitcoin – For Good and For Bad!

Bitcoin is used as a medium of exchange, just like traditional currencies, but the main difference is that bitcoin is not backed by financial institutions or central authority. The value of bitcoin entirely depends on the demand and supply of it. Its value will change according to what people consider it and not what central government or banks consider it.

The value of bitcoin keeps changing according to the use of currency and the products or services that users receive in return. Since its invention, bitcoin has been created independently and will remain independent until its existence. It has been over a decade since Bitcoin was invented and has experienced many ups and downs in price.

Also, there have been numerous accusations that include price manipulation, dubious tactics, and insider trading. There have been many strict government measures to avoid currency issues, but it didn’t work in fiat currencies. On the other hand, bitcoin is independent and can’t implement the government’s strict measures or regulation attempts.

Bitcoin as a medium of exchange

Bitcoin’s main purpose was to be a medium of exchange without involving financial institutions and central authority. Bitcoin was invented to replace the traditional currencies. Like bank accounts, bitcoins are also stored in virtual digital wallets, making the transactions. The transfer of money is possible across the globe and can be used to buy any goods or services.

Bitcoin as an investment

When in 2009 bitcoin was introduced, it had no inherent value. There was no worth of bitcoins, and even a person paid 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas. With time, developers know the blockchain technology and the whole bitcoin network, and its value starts to increase. In 2017, for the first time, bitcoin’s value reached its peak and was over $19000.

People started investing in it instead of shares, gold, or stocks. In 2018, bitcoin became the most popular way of investing funds. Investors across the world invested in bitcoin to get a good return. Some investors became a millionaire by investing in bitcoin, while some lose all their funds because of the volatile market. Before investing in bitcoin, it is imperative to keep yourself updated with current news, bitcoin trends, and analyze the bitcoin market.