What is Bitcoin, How it Work, and what are its Features?

Bitcoin is a digital currency that isn’t regulated by national governments or central banking authorities; instead, its users control it. It is a decentralized currency that allows its users to control it. Even though there are plenty of cryptocurrencies available which are in use, bitcoin is the most demanded and popular cryptocurrency.

The best thing about bitcoin is that it is more like traditional currencies and has a value like physical goods and other currencies. The bitcoins are coins that can be further divided into smaller units of value. The main reason it can be subdivided is to regulate it in the market and allow people to buy even the smallest unit. It must be noted that the smallest bitcoin unit is referred to as Satoshi, which is 0.00000001 bitcoin.

Bitcoin is considered the most versatile cryptocurrency because it can be used for many purposes. It is widely used as a medium of exchange to buy goods and services that accept bitcoin transfers. It can be used to swap other currencies on a bitcoin exchange. With bitcoin, users can pay to other private users for their services or outstanding debts. Nowadays, people across the world have started investing in bitcoins because of their volatile nature.

Working of Bitcoin

Being a cryptocurrency, bitcoin is supported by a source code. A source code that utilizes complex mathematical algorithms to verify the bitcoin transactions and prevent unauthorized replication. The source code’s principles referred to as cryptography, are based on computer engineering and advanced mathematical principles to protect the bitcoins and data. The cryptography makes it unfeasible to manipulate the supply of currency and the source code of Bitcoin.

Many cryptocurrencies preceded Bitcoin, but it is still known to be the first modern cryptocurrency. People who are unaware of the features of this cryptocurrency can get knowledge through this article. Let’s move forward and know the key features of Bitcoin:

Blockchain Technology

The bitcoin network is entirely based on blockchain technology. Bitcoin mining is done by the specialized computers that solve complicated mathematical problems to verify the transactions. Every 10 minutes, the transactions that are solved are added to a “block” further, the block is added to the blockchain. This means blockchain is a public distributed ledger that records all the bitcoin transactions that are performed.

Miners are the ones who authenticate the bitcoin transactions. The new transactions occur constantly, and this is the reason why blockchain is growing with time.

Bitcoin Exchange

Bitcoin Exchanges are similar to banks that allow users to exchange bitcoins with other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. The exchange rates vary in all bitcoin exchanges, and they cut a charge of 1% of the transaction value.

Bitcoin exchanges work to set the value of bitcoin relative to fiat currencies and ensure that the bitcoin market stays liquid. Bitcoin exchanges state that the users must understand the wild swings in bitcoin’s value and invest accordingly. People can trade in bitcoin by using the Bitcoin Era official site and earn high returns on their investments.

User anonymity

The bitcoin network is designed to record the bitcoin transactions without disclosing the identity of users. The bitcoins are stored in a digital wallet that uses public and private keys and bitcoin addresses. Bitcoin transactions are done by knowing the bitcoin address of other people and not my real identity. The source code of bitcoin is protected by cryptography that protects the system and the transactions.

Wallets

Bitcoins aren’t physical, and therefore they are stored in digital wallets. The wallets have no physical appearance but are cloud storage locations that secure bitcoin users’ personal sensitive information. The bitcoin wallet has three main things: a bitcoin address, public key, and private key. The bitcoin address and public key are used to receive transactions, and the private key is used to send bitcoins.

The private key must be secured by bitcoin users to protect their funds because these are vulnerable to hacking and attacking. Once hacked, the private key can never be recovered, and the wallet user may lose all his funds. There have been many cases reported against bitcoins’ theft and hack; therefore, the bitcoin wallet’s security is in the wallet owner’s hands.