Why is it so Hard to Quit Smoking?

For many people it is difficult to quit smoking as they have to face a physical dependence (nicotine) and a psychological dependence.

What does the Smoker Become Dependent on?

Nicotine is a medication that happens normally in tobacco and is as addictive as heroin or cocaine as well it is an alternative to smoking. After some time, the individual turns out to be genuinely and sincerely subject to nicotine.

This physical reliance causes upsetting withdrawal side effects when an individual attempt to stop smoking. On the other hand, emotional and mental dependence (addiction) makes it difficult to stay away from nicotine once you quit smoking. Some studies have shown that smokers have to deal with both physical and psychological dependence to quit and stay smoke-free (American Cancer Society, 2014a).

How do Smokers Get Addicted to Nicotine?

Nicotine causes a pleasant sensation and distracts the smoker from unpleasant sensations. This causes the smoker to want to smoke again. Nicotine interferes with the communication of nerve cells, producing a depressive effect.

At the point when the sensory system adjusts to nicotine, the smoker needs to burn-through more cigarettes. This expands the nicotine in the blood.

The smoker develops a tolerance to nicotine, which means that he requires more nicotine to obtain the same pleasant-feeling effect. This allows the smoker to increase their smoking habit. The smoker continues to smoke the same amount to keep the nicotine level nice.

Every time the smoker finishes his cigarette, the nicotine diminishes from his body, as well as his pleasant sensation, motivating him to continue smoking. When the smoker postpones smoking a cigarette, he may feel irritated and tense. If you smoke again you will feel pleasure.

Nicotine withdrawal symptoms can cause former smokers to start smoking again. When smokers try to cut back on cigarettes or stop smoking, the absence of nicotine causes withdrawal symptoms, both physical and psychological.

Genuinely, the body responds to the nonappearance of nicotine.

Mentally, the smoker faces having to quit the habit, which requires a major change in behavior. Emotionally, the smoker may feel like he has lost his best friend.

It is important to attend to all these factors to obtain good results in the process of quitting smoking. Someone who has smoked a few weeks or more may have withdrawal symptoms if they drastically stop smoking tobacco or significantly reduce the number of cigarettes.

What Strategies are there to Quit Smoking?

There are different ways to quit smoking, which can be combined: