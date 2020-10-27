SHOCKING video and pictures have emerged showing hunt saboteurs being spat at and “assaulted” during a hunt.

Edinburgh and Glasgow Hunt Sabs also posted pictures showing a smashed up car, accusing members of the Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire Hunt of attacking them on Saturday.

The sabs say the car belongs to a disabled hunt saboteur who was “trapped” in his vehicle and “viciously” attacked during the meet at Houston in Renfrewshire.

Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire Hunt deny the aggressors are members of their group but have since offered to help pay for the vehicle’s repairs.

Photos uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday appear to show dramatic moments from the hunt unfolding.

In one, a man can be seen spitting at the camera from a car as it drives past.

Another picture shows the hunt saboteurs’ vehicle with its rear window smashed with shattered glass littering the road.

Another image shows how another vehicle has had its tyres let down.

Meanwhile, a video from Glasgow Hunt Sabs shows the moment the confrontation gets violent.

As the video begins, men can be heard yelling as they are pursued by a man in a green jacket.

A man can be heard saying: “We’re sorry, we’re sorry” as the camera is pushed away by the man in the green jacket.

as the man in the coat can be heard saying: “Get the f*** in there.”

Suddenly a loud smash can be heard and the men start to shout and yell.

Sharing the images on Facebook on Tuesday, Edinburgh Hunt Sabs claimed they had managed to save a fox which angered the alleged attackers.

They wrote: “With sabs spoiling their day, some members of the hunt started getting frustrated.

“One of these rent-a-thugs had already spat from a car window at sabs earlier in the day (incredibly stupid behaviour at any time, even more so during a pandemic).

“However, after a morning of drinking he became aggressive and began following sabs around, making threats and eventually assaulted one sab. This was all filmed.”

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by the group to try and raise £2000 to fix their disabled member’s vehicle.

Facebook users blasted the images online.

Emma Bell wrote: “Vile beasts. They should be charged and arrested. The list of their crimes is endless.

Hazel Senogles added: “Absolutely shocking behaviour hope they are charged. Keep up the good work.”

And Deke Holt commented: “Evil Scum.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Bridge of Weir area around 3.35pm on Saturday, 17 October, 2020, after a report that a 51-year-old man was assaulted and his car vandalised.

“The man did not require medical attention. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire Hunt said: “We are aware of an allegation regarding damage to a vehicle belonging to an anti-hunt saboteur who was blocking the road whilst we were taking part in legal pest control.

“We are disappointed in the out of character actions of a few individual followers which are not connected to any hunt staff or in any way instigated by anyone employed by the hunt.

“As a goodwill gesture, if the individual concerned makes contact with us, we will make a donation towards the repair, however this is not an admission of liability.”