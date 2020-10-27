“That’s why Mummies go to Iceland” – Supermarket launch Halloween party food

Iceland’s Deeside store went bump in the night as bandaged wrapped ghouls took over the store this Halloween.

Five Mummies took to the aisles giving staff and customers a fright while they stocked up on spook-tacular treats in stores.

To celebrate Halloween 50 years on as Iceland celebrates its 50th year, for fright night only Iceland’s classic strap line has had a mummy revamp – That’s Why Mummies Go To Iceland – allowing ghost, ghouls and mummies in store for the spooky season.

To add the heat, Iceland has brought back its dangerously devilish 12 Jalapeno Roulette Wheel (£3.00, 12 pack) for brave families to play a hotter than hot game of trick or treat.

Iceland’s seriously hot Jalapeno Roulette Wheel (£3.00) contains 12 spicy cheese bites, but three are packed with more heat than the others for the hottest party game around – a treat that’s sure to bring life back to mummies up and down the country.

Those who aren’t a fan of the spice can still join in the fun with Iceland’s Scarily Sweet Spiders Cheesecake (£4.00, 1.1kg) and Cosmic Cones (£1.75, 4pk).

The smashingly good Belgian Chocolate Smashing Gold Skull (£5.00, 595g)and Scarily Sweet White Chocolate Brain (£5.00, 810g).