LIDL’S first ever Scottish Spirits Festival is hitting the shelves with a line-up of winter themed drinks, with prices starting at just £1.79.
The festival will see a range of drinks across Scotland that celebrate the festive season.
The festival brings a winter twist in the form of a White Chocolate Vodka, crafted by the Carnoustie Distillery and infused with a hint of white chocolate.
A must-try of the winter-themed festival is the new Shetland Reel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky from Saxa Vord Distillery.
Served neat with a touch of water on the rocks, the Scotch perfectly captures the festive season.
With the trend for low alcohol spirits continuing to grow, CeroCero’s Non-Alcoholic Citrus Gin (£9.99, 70cl) brings the craft and flavour of gin, best served over crushed ice with tonic and fresh berries.
Benromach Distillery’s seasonal Red Door London Dry Winter Edition packs a festive punch while Pickering’s Gin Baubles from Edinburgh’s Summerhall Distillery are the ultimate decoration for any tree.
Paul McQuade, Head of Buying in Scotland said “At Lidl, we’re firmly committed to supporting and championing local producers, and are incredibly proud of our expansive Scottish product range.
“We’re delighted to be launching a collection of quality Scottish spirits in our upcoming festival, our first Scottish Craft Spirits festival showcasing some of the best distilleries from all across the country.
“Our line-up features a brilliant range of spirits and drinks that are great for winter and offer our customers great value for some superb premium spirits.”
Distiller
Name
Price
ABV
Volume
Serving Suggestion
Saxa Vord Distillery
Shetland Reel Simmer Gin
£24.99
49%
70cl
With tonic, an orange slice and a rosemary sprig.
Saxa Vord Distillery
Shetland Reel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
£19.99
40%
70cl
Neat, with a touch of water on the rocks.
Spirits of Virtue
CeroCero Non-Alcoholic Citrus Gin
£9.99
0%
70cl
Topped with premium tonic and rose petals to garnish.
House of Elrick Distillery
Bramble Gin & Tonic
£1.99
5.5%
250ml
Over ice or straight from the can.
House of Elrick Distillery
Plum & Peach Gin & Tonic
£1.99
5.5%
250ml
Over ice or straight from the can.
House of Elrick Distillery
Original Gin & Tonic
£1.99
5.5%
250ml
Over ice or straight from the can.
House of Elrick Distillery
Spice Rum & Ginger Ale
£1.79
6%
250ml
Over ice or straight from the can.
House of Elrick Distillery
Original Gin
£22.99
42%
70cl
Topped with a light tonic over ice and garnished with orange zest.
House of Elrick Distillery
Spiced Rum
£19.99
40%
70cl
Topped with a light mixed and garnished with orange.
Summerhall Distillery
Pickering’s Gin Baubles
£15.99
42%
50ml x 6
With tonic and a pink grapefruit wedge.
Summerhall Distillery
Pickering’s Sloe Gin
£15.99
29%
50cl
Served neat over ice or added to prosecco.
56 North Distillery
Spice Cranberry & Clementine Gin
£20.99
40%
70cl
With a premium tonic plus orange and fresh ginger garnish.
Carnoustie Distillery
Vodka White Chocolate
£15.99
25%
70cl
Straight over ice.
Benromach Distillery
Red Door London Dry Winter Edition
£23.99
45%
70cl
Topped with tonic and a slice of orange.
Tiree Distillery
Tyree Gin
£21.99
40%
70cl
Topped with premium tonic plus grapefruit or strawberries and mint garnish.