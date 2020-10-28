Lidl’s first ever Scottish spirits festival – Food and Drink News Scotland

LIDL’S first ever Scottish Spirits Festival is hitting the shelves with a line-up of winter themed drinks, with prices starting at just £1.79.

The festival will see a range of drinks across Scotland that celebrate the festive season.

The festival brings a winter twist in the form of a White Chocolate Vodka, crafted by the Carnoustie Distillery and infused with a hint of white chocolate.

The festival includes a line-up of 15 products from 8 different Scottish distillers

A must-try of the winter-themed festival is the new Shetland Reel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky from Saxa Vord Distillery.

Served neat with a touch of water on the rocks, the Scotch perfectly captures the festive season. 

With the trend for low alcohol spirits continuing to grow, CeroCero’s Non-Alcoholic Citrus Gin (£9.99, 70cl) brings the craft and flavour of gin, best served over crushed ice with tonic and fresh berries. 

Benromach Distillery’s seasonal Red Door London Dry Winter Edition packs a festive punch while Pickering’s Gin Baubles  from Edinburgh’s Summerhall Distillery are the ultimate decoration for any tree.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying in Scotland said “At Lidl, we’re firmly committed to supporting and championing local producers, and are incredibly proud of our expansive Scottish product range.

“We’re delighted to be launching a collection of quality Scottish spirits in our upcoming festival, our first Scottish Craft Spirits festival showcasing some of the best distilleries from all across the country.

“Our line-up features a brilliant range of spirits and drinks that are great for winter and offer our customers great value for some superb premium spirits.”

Distiller

Name

Price

ABV

Volume

Serving Suggestion

Saxa Vord Distillery

Shetland Reel Simmer Gin

£24.99

49%

70cl

With tonic, an orange slice and a rosemary sprig.

Saxa Vord Distillery

Shetland Reel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

£19.99

40%

70cl

Neat, with a touch of water on the rocks.

Spirits of Virtue

CeroCero Non-Alcoholic Citrus Gin

£9.99

0%

70cl

Topped with premium tonic and rose petals to garnish.

House of Elrick Distillery

Bramble Gin & Tonic

£1.99

5.5%

250ml

Over ice or straight from the can.

House of Elrick Distillery

Plum & Peach Gin & Tonic

£1.99

5.5%

250ml

Over ice or straight from the can.

House of Elrick Distillery

Original Gin & Tonic

£1.99

5.5%

250ml

Over ice or straight from the can.

House of Elrick Distillery

Spice Rum & Ginger Ale

£1.79

6%

250ml

Over ice or straight from the can.

House of Elrick Distillery

Original Gin

£22.99

42%

70cl

Topped with a light tonic over ice and garnished with orange zest.

House of Elrick Distillery

Spiced Rum

£19.99

40%

70cl

Topped with a light mixed and garnished with orange.

Summerhall Distillery

Pickering’s Gin Baubles

£15.99

42%

50ml x 6

With tonic and a pink grapefruit wedge.

Summerhall Distillery

Pickering’s Sloe Gin

£15.99

29%

50cl

Served neat over ice or added to prosecco.

56 North Distillery

Spice Cranberry & Clementine Gin

£20.99

40%

70cl

With a premium tonic plus orange and fresh ginger garnish.

Carnoustie Distillery

Vodka White Chocolate

£15.99

25%

70cl

Straight over ice.

Benromach Distillery

Red Door London Dry Winter Edition

£23.99

45%

70cl

Topped with tonic and a slice of orange.

Tiree Distillery

Tyree Gin

£21.99

40%

70cl

Topped with premium tonic plus grapefruit or strawberries and mint garnish.

