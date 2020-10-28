LIDL’S first ever Scottish Spirits Festival is hitting the shelves with a line-up of winter themed drinks, with prices starting at just £1.79.

The festival will see a range of drinks across Scotland that celebrate the festive season.

The festival brings a winter twist in the form of a White Chocolate Vodka, crafted by the Carnoustie Distillery and infused with a hint of white chocolate.

A must-try of the winter-themed festival is the new Shetland Reel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky from Saxa Vord Distillery.

Served neat with a touch of water on the rocks, the Scotch perfectly captures the festive season.

With the trend for low alcohol spirits continuing to grow, CeroCero’s Non-Alcoholic Citrus Gin (£9.99, 70cl) brings the craft and flavour of gin, best served over crushed ice with tonic and fresh berries.

Benromach Distillery’s seasonal Red Door London Dry Winter Edition packs a festive punch while Pickering’s Gin Baubles from Edinburgh’s Summerhall Distillery are the ultimate decoration for any tree.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying in Scotland said “At Lidl, we’re firmly committed to supporting and championing local producers, and are incredibly proud of our expansive Scottish product range.

“We’re delighted to be launching a collection of quality Scottish spirits in our upcoming festival, our first Scottish Craft Spirits festival showcasing some of the best distilleries from all across the country.

“Our line-up features a brilliant range of spirits and drinks that are great for winter and offer our customers great value for some superb premium spirits.”