RYAN PORTEOUS insists he has no qualms about returning to the Scotland under-21 set-up – but remains determined to become a mainstay for the senior side.

The 21-year-old has been named in Scot Gemmill’s group for the upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Greece.

He could yet be promoted to the full squad but is adamant he would have no complaints about being overlooked by Steve Clarke following a defensively solid international break last time out.

And, despite enjoying a fine campaign for high-flying Hibs, Porteous says he will have the same sense of pride when he pulls on the dark blue, regardless of the level.

Porteous told Hibs’ official website: “It was great to be involved in the senior Scotland squad and ultimately my goal is to get back there and play.

“I don’t ever want to be someone who is content with making up the numbers.

“I think I gave a good account of myself when I was there, but I can’t argue with the performances of the centre-backs in the games and – like everyone – I was delighted we got the results we did.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the senior squad or the under-21s when it comes to how I feel about getting involved.

“I’ve said this 100 times, but I’m always proud to pull on that shirt.”