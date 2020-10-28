Turning Your Love of Fitness into a Business

It is always exciting when you turn something you love into a business. If you love fitness, you are the right person to start a thriving personal training business. However, the personal training field is very competitive and can take a lot of grit to get things going. That is why we are going to share some tips that will help you turn your love for fitness into a wildly successful business.

Get Certified

Before you can start your personal training business, you need to get certified, and depending on the type of training you would like to offer, you will need to be certified in different disciplines. Getting certified not only makes you a better personal trainer but it also makes your clients confident in you. It shows them that you have the training and knowledge to get them the results they seek.

When looking to get certified, you need to take a personal trainer course. The personal training course should be recognised by the relevant body responsible for training personal trainers in your locality. Ideally, the personal trainer courses you take should have an online component so you can complete your studies at home before taking an assessment. A simple search online will help you find personal training courses that fulfil all the above criteria such as the courses from Train Fitness.

TRAINFITNESS has several personal training courses that are meant to serve people who are at different levels in their training. These include the practitioner diploma, specialist diploma and master diploma for personal trainers. To see what these courses offer, you can view and pick your course here. They will also let you choose between distance, full-time and part-time learning.

Market Your Business the Right Way

For your business to be successful, you need to attract the right kinds of clients. The answer to the question of how to attract the right kinds of clients can be quite complicated depending on how you would like to run your business. To keep things simple, online marketing is a great place to start.

For a successful marketing campaign, you need a website. The website is the first point of contact with your clients and this is where most of them will learn about your business. Once you have the website, you need to add high-quality content that people will find useful. Useful, high-quality content ensures that people will visit your website multiple times, and it can convince them that you have the solutions to their fitness challenges.

Do not underestimate the power of social media. Promoting your brand, business and website on social media is a great way of getting more clients. Building a following should also be on top of your agenda. Lastly, there is social media advertising. You can target people according to their interests with your ads shown to people who are interested in fitness and who are the right type of client for your business.

Marketing services are also a great option, especially when you do not have the time to do marketing on your own. Personal trainer marketing services bring you a client base and then advertise your business to that client base. They do all the heavy-lifting so you don’t have to do it yourself. There is a small fee involved and all you have to do is register an account and wait for clients to call you.

Understand Your Clients

To offer your clients the best services and retain them, you need to understand each of them. This is because, when it comes to personal fitness, every client will be at a different motivation level. What might come easy for some clients will not come easy to others.

An important factor in understanding your clients is understanding what motivates them and what they are looking to achieve. Getting to know your clients better is also an excellent way of developing rapport with them and can help make it easier for them to trust you.

In getting to know your clients, take the time to understand their routines, lifestyles, level of physical activity, what activities they like and if they like talking during the training sessions.

Doing all this helps you understand your clients at a deeper level and makes it easier to develop the right training plans for them.

Think About Specialisation

The personal training space is very competitive and you need to find a way of standing out from the competition. The best way to do this is to specialise. This way, you will be known as the personal trainer to come to for a specific type of service. This will not only help you retain and attract new customers, but it can also help you make a lot more money.

In addition to specialising in one type of service, you can also specialise in a specific type of customer. This makes you attractive to a certain niche. For example, if you are a personal trainer who specialised in training young athletes, they are much more likely to choose you over a personal trainer who specialises in everything.

When considering specialisation, it is important to choose services that resonate with your types of clients. For example, offering weight loss when your client base is made up of older adults will not work.

Invest in Equipment

If you offer workouts at any location, you will need to invest in the right equipment. This will ensure you have the right equipment to take care of the needs of the different types of clients you have or offer the best specialised services.

The list of equipment is endless, but the equipment you purchase should be within budget and be easy to transport to a training location or a client’s house.

Get the Right Type of Insurance

Every personal trainer should have liability insurance. Many personal trainers focus on acquiring clients and forget about this very important part of their business.

Although no one wants it to happen, injuries do happen during training. When they do, your liability insurance will help protect you.

Consider Online Training

Offering online training is a great way of marketing your business as it will get people to know about you and the types of services you offer. The good news here is that you can offer free training on platforms such as YouTube, provide live training, or even sell training content.

The main point here is that technology has made it possible to offer your services to anyone in the world as long as they have a good enough internet connection. There are also lots of marketing and monetisation methods to give your business the boost it needs.

Build a Brand

Once your business is off the ground, it is time to create a brand. Building a brand often involves letting your target clients know that you offer services that cater to their unique needs. You want to be associated with a certain demographic or type of service when people hear your business’s name.

Doing this will involve a lot of marketing, but if you have your marketing strategy set up right, creating a recognisable brand will be much easier.

Turning your love for fitness onto a business can be challenging, but if you have the drive and can spare the effort and time it will take to get your business off the ground, you have a very lucrative business on your hands.