A HOME-grown honey company is hoping to cash in on increased demand for premium Scottish goods in the Far East as it begins exporting to the overseas markets.

The Scottish Bee Company will be sending around £100,000 worth of products to East Asia in the next twelve months.

More than eight tonnes of their heather and blossom honey will hit high end health and speciality food retailers in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

The company are hoping to follow the trend set by Scotch Whisky exports which grew by 4.4% to £4.91bn, driven in particular by sales in Asia and Africa.

Produced in beehives located in the Lothians, Dumfriesshire, Stirlingshire, Fife and Aberdeenshire, The Scottish Bee Company say their heather honey was revealed as a world-leading superfood in a scientific study earlier this year.

It contains up to 10 times more of the essential micronutrient, manganese, compared to 200 of its global rivals, including manuka.

Suzie Millar, Co-founder of The Scottish Bee Company, said: “We’re really excited to be following in the footsteps of Scotch whisky by bringing our own unique taste of Scotland to the Far East.

“Foodies in Japan and Singapore demand premium quality honey like ours, so it’s a buoyant market.

“They test everything and want to know that they are getting a great tasting product with clear health benefits.

“It’s good to know that even during a global pandemic that we’re doing our bit to help drive Scotland’s position as a global leader for healthy and functional food.

“The provenance and heritage of Scottish honey is also akin to the Scotch whisky market, adding to its appeal in the Far East.”

With support from the Scottish Business Network and The Honey Colony in Singapore, it has taken a year of planning and negotiations for The Scottish Bee Company to finally access the Far East market with its premium ‘superfood’ product.

Russell Dalgleish, Chair of the Scottish Business Network, said: “Following on from the news of the UK completing a trade deal with Japan, it’s excellent to see this dynamic Scottish company entering the market.”