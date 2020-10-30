POPPY SCOTLAND are calling for alternative arrangements to be made after it was confirmed the annual national remembrance events will not be opened to the public following the new guidelines

The new tier system that was introduced yesterday by the Scottish Government has meant Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events will not be opened to the public.

Under the Scottish Government Strategic Framework outdoor standing events are not permitted in areas placed in Levels 1 to 4, which means that traditional remembrance services and parades at outdoor war memorials must be cancelled.

Services held in places of worship can proceed if undertaken in line with Government guidelines but will be limited in size.

However, Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are encouraging alternative arrangements to be made for marking remembrance this year.

The public are being encouraged to take to their doorsteps at 11am on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day to mark the two-minute silence.

The BBC will televise proceedings from the Cenotaph in London on the 8th November and both charities will be broadcasting a virtual service of remembrance on November 11th.

Chief Executive of Legion Scotland, Dr Claire Armstrong, said: “Coronavirus must not cancel remembrance, but public safety is paramount. The Scottish Government guidance means that it is simply not safe to proceed with our planned national events.

“It also means that for most of the country, local remembrance events cannot take place either. However, we can and must take time as a nation to observe the two-minute silence safely, and ensure we come together in spirit to pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Minister for Parliamentary Business and Veterans, Graeme Dey MSP, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for people in Scotland to join with others across the world to commemorate those who laid down their lives for their country, but the pandemic has made that much more difficult this year.

“We understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public, however, due to the risk of public gatherings spreading the virus and endangering lives, we would encourage those who want to pay their respects to do so safely in other ways.”

The 2020 Scottish Poppy Appeal continues, albeit with thousands of volunteers forced to stay at home. This has seen Scotland’s biggest annual street collection badly affected with much of the vital fundraising now taking place online.

To donate to the Scottish Poppy Appeal visit: www.poppyscotland.org.uk.