TWO MICHELIN starred chefs have created vegan recipes for students having to self isolate in the University of Edinburgh’s student accommodation after it was criticised for feeding them “junk”.

Martin Wishart and Tom Kitchin have devised nutritious meal suggestions for food packages given to students currently having to self-isolate because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The students at the University of Edinburgh’s Pollock Halls accommodation branded food parcels they were being sent as being filled with ‘junk’, which forced them to get their parents to send fresh fruit and vegetables.

And some students have claimed that universities have forgotten to give them meals or given them food which they are known to be allergic to.

The Edinburgh chefs have developed their recipes with student kitchens in mind with each using a variety of high-quality, fresh vegetables and herbs, and takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and cook.

The students could receive Tom Kitchin’s fragrant tofu and noodle broth or Martin Wishart’s colourful vegan box with stir-fried vegetables and chilli noodles.

Bross Bagels and Civerinos Slice have also created meal suggestions for the students to enjoy.

Staff have been delivering up to 2,400 packed meals per day to students in catered halls and more than 800 grocery boxes per week to those in self-catered across 48 different locations.

Chef Tom Kitchin said: “This is a really brilliant initiative by University of Edinburgh and I am delighted to support it. We all know that eating well and planning a good meal start with the use of good ingredients.

“With a little bit of imagination and some cooking tips along the way, some students might discover a love for cooking.

“Times are challenging for many so it’s more important than ever that we stick together and support the community, especially the young generation in all this. I’m excited to see what dishes the students will come up with and what new ideas are coming our way.”

Carina Svensen, Director of Accommodation, Catering and Events at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to provide students with these fantastic recipe ideas and work with local businesses.

“Tom and Martin are renowned for championing fresh Scottish produce, and Bross Bagels and Civerinos Slice are really popular, so we are sure this will be a hit with our students. “