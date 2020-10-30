Dramatic moment motorcyclist cheats death – Viral Video News

DRAMATIC video shows the moment a motorcyclist cheats death after avoiding a head on collision with an out of control car.

Graham Ward was driving in Hull, East Yorkshire when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction hit a curb and came flying towards him.

The quick thinking biker managed to escape unscathed and even joked his unbelievable luck prompted him to buy a lottery ticket straight after.

He shared the heart-stopping moment on social media on Monday [26 Oct] where it has stunned viewers.

The clip begins with Graham driving along the road and a junction with a set of traffic lights.

On the opposite side of the road, a car turns right into a nearby Sainsbury’s, cutting across the path of another vehicle driving straight on.

The vehicle is then forced to swerve to avoid hitting the car.

However, it is then headed straight for the traffic lights and mounts the curb to avoid hitting the metal railings of the pedestrian crossing.

As it clips the curb, the car is thrown into the air and begins spinning towards Graham.

He manages to avoid the car by mere inches, and escapes unscathed.

Graham shared the dramatic incident on his Facebook page and said: “Doesn’t get much closer than that, bought a lottery ticket straight after.”

The clip has shocked social media users.

Steve Beaumont wrote under the post: “Holy s***t. Glad you’re okay, people can’t drive for s***t in this city.”

Steve Clappison said: “Lotto ticket and some new pants.”

Jo Beaumont added: “Bloody hell Graham, hope you are not too traumatised, someone looking after you there.”

And Ron Rookledge said: “F*****g ‘ell mate. Get me a lottery ticket as well will you. Glad you’re okay pal.”

Speaking today, Graham explained: “The car stayed on its wheels and the guy driving it is okay, just a close shave for me.”

Humberside Police said they were not able to find the incident in their logs and cannot see if they were called to the incident at the time.