In the Lap of Luxury: Chalet Edelweiss

The Chalet Edelweiss, found in the lap of luxury, is the largest ski chalet in Europe, expanding over 3200sqm area.

Situated in the most stunning ski location, the Bellecote slope, 1850 meters above sea level in Les Troi Vallees, Chalet Edelweiss is only 5-minute walking distance from the enchanting Courchevel village.

This magnificent alpine-style construction is adorned with a beautiful wood-beamed interior, including cozy fireplaces offering traditional warmth by maintaining all modern facilities.

In the lap of luxury

Edelweiss consists of 8 double bedroom suites, including 2 master suites. One of the master bedrooms occupies the whole top floor, having a massive king-size bed, south-facing balcony overlooking the Bellecote Piste, a private lounge, twin dressing areas, freestanding bath with a separate shower—unbeatable in luxury.

The other master bed on floor two also has a massive king-size bed, balconies facing east, north, south, twin dressing areas, bath, and shower. Though not as luxurious as the master beds, the remaining six are also adorned with all modern amenities. Wifi is available on each floor.

The location of Edelweiss is unbeatable when it comes to the ski and boot lounge, which gives direct access to the Bellecote Piste.

The lounge is all-equipped with drinks, sweet and mouth watering snacks for the backpack, and a Piste map. This luxurious chalet also boasts a large pool for swimming and diving, jacuzzi and hammam, separate massage rooms, a state of the art gym, cinema, and a large indoor garage for several cars with a car wash.

You can enjoy a nightclub with a bar, dance floor, DJ booth, strobe light, and a giant waterfall tumbling past the bar goes straight to the swimming pool— perfect for family parties that can be arranged.

The interior of Edelweiss is a fascinating blend of contemporary-classic décor. The beautiful wood-beamed interior comes with a traditional charm. In contrast, the collection of art pieces on the wall—Joan Miro, Pablo Picasso, Marc Quinn, Damien Hirst, Thomas Heeramans, Sacha Sosno, and Salvador Dali—comes with all contemporary feel.

The lounge section on the third floor is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, three gigantic sofas facing a coffee table towards the stone fireplace.

There are two separate lounging zones with sofas facing towards a large flatscreen TV and east facing balcony with Vanoise National park’s view. The stroll across the landing, past the spiral staircase leads towards the dining with a 24-seater giant table and a massive kitchen.

The kitchen team consists of experienced British, French, and Italian chefs, with the magic of their hands preparing excellent breakfasts, afternoon teas, and four-course dinners accompanied with wines, available all seven nights of the week.

You can taste their magic in light, chilled tomato consommé with garden pea ravioli to a rich mosaic of foie gras, smoked duck breast, and confit duck leg with rhubarb jelly and toasted brioche. You can also enjoy a pear Tarte Tatin with caramelized nuts and walnut foam after that savvy meal.

The Chalet Edelweiss has 12 live-in-staff to cater to all your needs. The services they can provide:

Ski instructor and guide

Restaurant reservations

Babysitting

Airport transfers: car or helicopter

Massages and skin treatments

Ski equipment delivered to the chalet

Meals and wines according to your preferences.

Room Layout

Master suite: Level 4

Level 4 consists of the first master suite of 100m2, including 2 dressing rooms, a private lounge, bedroom, and bathroom. Accessible through both lift and stairs.

Reception: Level 3

The lounge and dining areas provide the charm and atmosphere unique to this luxurious chalet on level 3 with enchanting views of the surrounding mountains and pistes. The dining table is big enough to accommodate 24 people.

Bedrooms: Level 2

3 of the 7 bedrooms and the additional master suite with private en-suite bathrooms dressing areas can be found in level 2.

Bedrooms and Ski room: Level 1

This level contains the 50m2 ski room with direct access to Bellecote Piste with 4 double ensuite bedrooms.

Entrance: Level 0

There is a 130m2 nightclub capable of accommodating 100 people with a DJ booth, dance floor, bar, a private cinema, and a library.

Spa floor: Level 1

It contains a luxury spa—a 13m x 4.50m swimming pool with a Jacuzzi featuring a waterfall, a bar, a relaxation area, a hammam and sauna, a large fitness room, and a double therapy room with full-range of specially designed treatments.

Chalet Edelweiss, setting a new standard of luxury to Courchevel, with all the excellent service and facilities, indeed a family ski favorite.