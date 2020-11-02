THE FINAL of four £1.3million blocks of modern apartments at an award-winning development are set to bring hope to first time buyers and downsizers.

Against a backdrop of new, quality homes in Coatbridge, 12 new apartments are now available at Dundas Estates’ Calderwood Village development, recently awarded the “best residential development in Central Scotland” by the UK Property Awards.

The Livingston-based developer has previously released three other blocks of flats on site, which both sold out in a matter of weeks and ahead of the developers’ expectations, making this the last chance for prospective buyers to acquire an apartment.

It comprises 12 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from £97,500 – £136,000 with some of the flats boasting en-suite bathrooms and large balconies.

Ahead of the launch, on-site Sales Manager Gail Grant has already received many positive enquiries, many of those missing out on the previous apartments.

Gail said: “This release represents the very last chance for buyers to acquire an apartment property at our award-winning development.

“Interested buyers can use the Help to Buy scheme to purchase these properties. The scheme is capped at £200,000, meaning each of the apartments come well within the requirements.

“The First Housing Fund is also an option for buyers who haven’t had a mortgage before with the government providing a £25,000 loan to help purchase buyers their first property.

“We anticipate there to be great interest in these apartments following the success of the previous two blocks, young potential buyers, and those downsizing, have shown interest in what are fantastic flats in an exciting development.”

Calderwood Village is a realistic 30 minute drive from the centre of Glasgow, and is less than a mile from Whifflet Railway Station.

Dundas Estates also intends to build a new cycle path from the development to Whifflet Park.

Prospective buyers are approximately a 20 minute drive from Drumpellier Country Park, which spans 500 acres of parkland, woodland, lochs, with cafes and family facilities.

Calderwood Village is part of a variety of Dundas developments across the Central Belt. The developer has also invested in thriving sites at Uphall Station and Milnathort.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its Calderwood Village development, call 0345 853 5006 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/calderwood-village-location