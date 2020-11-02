How to Win at Online Slots

Online slots are one of the most popular forms of online gambling in the UK, with 69.3% of the annual contribution to the total online gambling market coming from this popular pastime. While there may not be much skill involved when it comes to playing online slots, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t things that players can do to improve their winning odds. In this article, we will look at some of the things that players should look at when choosing a new online slots game so that they have the greatest chance of winning.

Choose the Right Online Casino

The easiest way players can ensure they have the best odds of winning at an online slot is by choosing a reputable and licensed online casino to play through. Players should always choose online casinos that are regulated through organisations like the Malta Gaming Authority or the United Kingdom Gambling Commission as they can be sure that these casinos are safe to play at and that they offer fair odds.

When picking the right online casino, one of the easiest ways to find out if a casino is reputable and has a good return to players (RTP) is to read reviews from other players on casino sites and blogs and browse new online slots forums to see what kind of experience other players have had with that particular online casino. Sites such as OnlineCasinos.co.uk offer players a comprehensive look at what online casinos can offer as well as rankings that focus on their bonus features and more. Be sure to check out https://www.onlinecasinos.co.uk/blog/new-slot-sites.htm for a look at some of the top new online slots that are available to UK audiences.

Finally, when picking an online casino, players should look at what bonuses are offered to new players as well as if there are any loyalty rewards for returning players. Many casinos offer quite substantial welcome bonuses that can be used to improve a player’s winnings.

Be Selective with Your Slot Machine

When picking online slots to play, players should always check the paytable of the slot machine. A slot machine’s paytable indicates what a player can win for each combination of symbols that appears on the slot reels. The paytable also indicates what other special features are present in a game. These could include wild symbols, bonus symbols, multiplier symbols, scatter symbols, and more. Slots that feature multiple different special features offer players a better chance of walking away with a few more coins/credits than they started with.

The next thing players should take note of is the volatility of the online slot machine. Volatility is the phrase used to refer to how risky a game is, and it also refers to how much a player can expect to win during their session. High volatility slots are riskier to play, but they have far greater payouts than low volatility slots. Players may see more immediate success on a low volatility slot machine, but for greater winnings, playing a high volatility slot is the way to go. Players who do not have a lot of money to play with should avoid high volatility slots as they typically only offer up good rewards for players who are willing to risk spending a huge amount of coin/credit in order to win big.

Another factor that players should consider when choosing new online slots is the RTP value of a machine. The RTP of a slot machine refers to the percentage of wagered coin/credit that a machine will pay back to players over time. For example, a machine with an RTP of 80% will pay out, on average, £80 for every £100 spent on £1 bets. This means that players looking to make the best of their slot machine experience should choose slots with a high RTP if they want to stand a chance of coming out on top.

Practise with Free Spins Before Spending Any Money

While slots reviews can give players an idea of what a game plays like, the best way for players to start winning is through practice. Free spins, a popular feature of many online casinos, give players the chance to test out slot machines before they spend any coin/credit playing. Players should use these free spins to see how the slot machine works and understand how the various other bonuses operate.

Practising with free slots also allows players to learn the ins-and-outs of betting so they can avoid making rookie mistakes with their own money. Players that are new to online slots may be confused about single paylines versus multiple paylines and how these two types of paylines can affect their recommended bets. Being able to test out these kinds of things without the risk of losing any money is a great way for players to learn the ropes without being discouraged.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

Thanks to the popularity of online slots, players are often spoiled for choice when it comes to online casinos that offer this popular game type. One of the ways casinos try to stand out among their competitors is through their bonuses, which is good news for players looking to increase their winnings. From welcome bonuses to no deposit bonuses to weekly, seasonal, and monthly bonuses and more, the key to winning with online slots is choosing a casino that offers players the best bonuses.

For online slots players, key bonuses to look out for include free spin bonuses (so players can test out multiple slots without the need to pay to play), reload bonuses (bonuses offered to players when they deposit money into their account), and loyalty bonuses that include cash rewards, free spins, and other bonuses.

At the end of the day, winning at online slots requires a great deal of luck and perseverance. While winning is never assured, by following these guidelines, players will have a better chance of walking away from their next online slots session with a few more pounds than they went in with.