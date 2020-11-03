THE EDINBURGH Mound is set for a festive boost this weekend with the arrival of a 60ft Christmas tree.

The Scottish grown spruce is being supplied by family business Conifox Christmas Trees, who hope to encourage people to ‘shop local’ during the season.

Installation is scheduled for 8am on 7 November, with Edinburgh-based company Bernard Hunter Cranes and Field and Lawn Christmas lights and city dressing both involved in erecting and decorating the tree.

Although grown in Kintyre, the tree continues to be a gift from the citizens of Hordaland to mark the help given by the Scots to Norway during WWII.

Conifox Adventure Park director, James Gammell, will be there to witness the yearly event.

He said: “From its origins in 1949 when the traditional gifted tree came from Scandinavia, through to 2008 and beyond when it’s been sourced directly from Scotland, the tree on The Mound has always been the starting beacon for Christmas in the capital.

“Seeing the community come together to marvel at the thousands of twinkling lights on a spruce that has united Scotland and Norway for over 70 years, is incredibly heart-warming.

“Although this year we will all be celebrating Christmas a little differently, we will still feel at home when we look up and see this symbol that is the spirit of Christmas.”