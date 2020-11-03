FREE virtual mental health support sessions are to be offered to anyone in need as the UK braces for further lockdown restrictions.

The one-to-one sessions are being run online by performance company Push over the next four weeks to coincide with the English national lockdown,

The sessions will run from the first official day of England’s lockdown on Thursday until Tuesday 2nd December when the lockdown is expected to end.

The free support is made possible thanks to social networking app Bumble, who awarded PUSH one of 150 grants in the amount of £5,000, in a bid to support small businesses during the pandemic.

Cate Murden, founder of PUSH and her team have put this grant to good use and the additional funding covers the resource required to make the complementary sessions possible.

Cate Murden, Founder and coach at PUSH, “With plans for a second lockdown in full motion, now more than ever, it’s important to gauge people’s mindset and normalise discussions around mental health.

“Some businesses are really struggling as a result of this pandemic and in some situations, this will lead to team restructures or even redundancies.

“Change at the best of times can cause people an immense amount of stress and anxiety so we really feel that it is important to do as much as we can to support people and help them through what could potentially be one of the most challenging winter’s on record.”