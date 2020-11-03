Merger of NJORD and Brockstedt-Kaalund law firms

NJORD and Brockstedt-Kaalund law firms merge to become the 8th largest law office in Denmark. From 01.10.2020 NJORD and Brockstedt-Kaalund will join forces under the NJORD brand, thus, our team will consist of more than 260 employees in Denmark and the Baltic States. The connection will greatly strengthen resources and provide the opportunity to draw on expertise, including at the international level.

These bureaus are known for spending a lot of time on team satisfaction. “We continue to focus on developing great teams to meet professional challenges and provide flexibility in our day-to-day work”, – Lars Lokdam, Managing Partner at NJORD Law Firm informed.

The importance of size.

“Size is considered an important factor in our industry. Professionalism improves, large-scale operations reduce costs, and visibility attracts the most skilled professionals. Together we can work better and more efficiently” – Lars Lokdam, Managing Partner at NJORD Law Firm informed.

Brockstedt-Kaalund announced their readiness to expand their operations through a merger earlier this year. “We have been waiting to become the best player in central Jutland for a long time. It is essential for us to be in action and to seize the opportunities that have every chance of putting us first among the Danish law firms. The connection with NJORD meets our needs, and the skillful match between practices is almost perfect”, – Henrik Lyhne, Managing Partner at Brockstedt-Kaalund Law Firm informed.

Great match.

After the merger, the office aims to maintain and expand the primary areas of activity in the field of specialized business consulting and selected areas in the field of private consulting. “The merger will significantly strengthen our position. In many areas, NJORD and Brockstedt-Kaalund form an excellent combination of competencies that will benefit both our business and our customers”, – Lars Lokdam, Managing Partner at NJORD Law Firm informed.

Brockstedt-Kaalund among other things has a strong insolvency team. After merging with the most complicated NJORD practices, the bureau will be able to implement any tasks related to insolvency. The merger will also allow more integration of new technologies – this applies both to the optimization of internal operations and to the development of legal technical proposals for companies.

National and international ambitions.

“NJORD wants to continue growing in Denmark with those who believe in strong professional standards and a strong international profile. With the largest German-speaking office in Denmark and lawyers from all Nordic countries working from offices in Copenhagen, international level will remain our priority”, – Lars Lokdam, Managing Partner at NJORD Law Firm said.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE NEW JOINT BUREAU

205 employees, including 91 legal advisers in Denmark

55 employees, including 44 legal advisers in the Baltic States