THE NAME of a new whisky distillery set to open up in the Cairngorms National Park has been unveiled by its owners.

Spirits company Gordon & MacPhail have announced the new site will be known as The Cairn, in homage to the distillery’s stunning location at the gateway to Speyside.

The family owned whisky specialists were granted planning permission for the new distillery last year and work started on site in July this year.

Unveiling the new brand Ian Chapman, Brands Director, said: “We have put the consumer right at the heart of the process of creating the brand, as we have with the design of the distillery itself.

“We wanted to make sure it was clearly Scottish, but easy for consumers to pronounce and to spell. This will be particularly important for our international markets when English is not the first language.

The name was settled on after sifting through more than 300 ideas from staff and shareholders.

Scheduled to open in spring 2022, The Cairn Distillery will include a visitor experience, tasting rooms, retail space and coffee shop.