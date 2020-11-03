Popular Places to Gamble in Scotland

Although Scotland isn’t the most densely populated country (5.5 million), we are one of the biggest when it comes to gambling as a pastime.

According to a Scottish parliament report in 2012, at the time, 7 in 10 people in Scotland had gambled in that past year. Unfortunately, they haven’t produced a more up-to-date report but we doubt the numbers have changed too significantly.

So, where are the most popular places for Scots to gamble?

Land-based Casinos

The first place that you probably think of when you want to play blackjack or roulette is visiting your local casino. In Scotland, to find a casino of a decent-size you’ll need to visit one of the four largest cities.

There are over 15 casinos across the entire country, and the best Scottish land-based casinos can be found in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Arguably the biggest out of them all, is the Alea in Glasgow, boasting a capacity of over 1200 people. Here you’ll find a large range of slot machines, as well as table games like blackjack, roulette, poker tables and a restaurant. You can also rent rooms for private functions if needs be.

Find out where your local casino is below:

Edinburgh

Genting Casino York Palace Genting Casino Fountain Park Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh Admiral Casino Edinburgh

Glasgow

Genting Casino Glasgow Alea Casino Glasgow Casino at The Corinthian Grosvenor Casino Glasgow (two of them) The Glasgow Fun Casino Company

Aberdeen

Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen Rainbow Casino Aberdeen

Dundee

Grosvenor Casino Dundee Merkur Cashino Dundee

At Online Casinos and Bookies

For some people, betting online might not be the first thought that comes to mind when wanting to place a bet. But, gambling online has become much more popular in recent years. Sports betting and casino websites in the United Kingdom are regulated by the UKGC, United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Licensees have to meet strict requirements in order to be awarded and retain their licence.

If you’re a fan of betting, the ease of placing a bet from wherever you are is helpful when you’re not near a local betting shop. You just need to make sure that you have an internet connection.

Another plus of using online gambling sites, is that they award new players with bonuses upon registration. One website that compares these bonuses is https://www.freespinsnodeposit.co.uk, they show you where you can receive free spins and other casino bonuses. If you’re more into sports betting then you can also receive free bets when joining an online bookmaker like the world-famous bet365.

Local Bookmakers

As all of you reading this will know, high-street bookmakers are one of the most common places to put on a bet. You’ll find Ladbrokes, Coral, Betfred and many other betting shops across Scotland. These shops show horse racing, and other sports throughout the day, as well as housing random number generator roulette games.

It wasn’t always as simple as getting a licence and opening your shop front door to hungry punters though. The history of bookmakers in Scotland goes back over a hundred years. Gambling was illegal even though it was very common to see bookies at race courses and in the large cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee. Then, on May 1st 1961, gambling finally became a pastime that was regulated and no longer illegal.

Horse Racing Courses

There are five racing courses in Scotland, these are Hamilton Park, Musselburgh, Kelso, Ayr, and Perth. At all of them you’ll find independent bookmakers, as well as some of the bigger high-street names. If you enjoy watching the horses, and a flutter then visiting one of these courses for a racing day is the perfect day out.

Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the racecourses are struggling to reach even a third of their yearly targets. Managing director for Kelso racecourse has claimed that they need spectators back, even if the numbers are limited.

Summary

Scotland isn’t a country that’s going to stop gambling anytime soon, due to its deep history with this popular leisure pursuit.

We hope that you’ve been able to find a new casino, or race course to visit once the world goes back to normality. In the meantime, if you’re missing popping down to your local bookies then you can always try online.