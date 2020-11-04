LOGAN ENERGY has become responsible for the production, distribution, and refueling process for the Belfast Bus Project after they won three prestigious contracts.

The Hydrogen technology expert will be helping the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and meet ambitious net zero targets.

The company announced earlier this year it has been commissioned to design and install a hydrogen refueling station in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The £1.9 million project was backed by the Irish public transport authority – translink – to support the rollout of three hydrogen buses.

They were also tasked with supplying maintaining three hydrogen tube trailers to support the safe transportation of hydrogen from the production site to the refueling station in the capital.

With the final contract being responsible for integrating, operating and maintaining a 1 MegaWatt electrolyser at a wind farm in County Antrim, as well as manufacturing a hydrogen compression module and a filling unit for the hydrogen tube trailer.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “We are proud to play such a significant role in Northern Ireland’s hydrogen infrastructure.

It’s great to see the country turning to green hydrogen to aid the transition to clean energy and we are committed to creating a fully integrated system, which can meet growing demands for a greener economy.

“We have unrivalled knowledge in the successful integration of hydrogen technology and have built up strong working relationships with all of our partners.

We hope to see more green hydrogen projects like these spring across the UK as we move full steam ahead towards achieving our net zero goals.”

Governments across the UK and Europe are beginning to carve out a place for hydrogen in the renewables transition.

In January 2020, the Scottish government announced a £62 million Energy Transition Fund to support businesses in the oil, gas and energy sectors grow and diversify. The investment has a focus on the North East of Scotland, which is becoming a hub for hydrogen.

In the Netherlands, the Dutch government recently shared its hydrogen strategy, outlining its ambition to become world leaders in the production and use of green hydrogen.

It announced a €132M investment in a 100MW electrolysis system in Denmark producing green hydrogen for e-fuels.

Germany has also placed hydrogen at the forefront of its renewables effort with the recently released German National Hydrogen Strategy, which sets a target of 5GW of electrolyser capacity by 2030 using renewable electricity.