A RISING letting agency that has seen a surge in rental properties despite the Coronavirus Pandemic has secured a new lease for a bigger premises in Glasgow to cope with the demand.

Newton Lettings secured the lease in Elderslie Street in Glasgow to help cope with the demand for rental properties throughout Glasgow and other parts if the Central Belt.

The new premises are within the same block of offices where managing director Riccardo Giovanacci got his first taste in the letting industry.

He acquired Newton Lettings, which was the renting part of the long established family business Newton Property Management.

The company has seen an organic increase of around 10 per cent each year and expect this to continue with enquiries increasing.

The company currently has over 600 properties to let and around 390 landlords and have consistently invested in staff with technology.

Riccardo Giovanacci said: “The look of our new premises has been changed radically, mainly due to Luxe Casa, owned and operated by Jonny Kelly, who have transformed the old place into the coolest office in Charing Cross, if not the entire city centre. We’ve fitted an espresso bar to the main reception area for clients and tenants.”

“The new premises at Elderslie Street gives us the capacity to hire more, first class property experts to help us achieve our ambition of becoming one of Glasgow’s, and Scotland’s, larger letting agents”.