Gary Holt delighted by the prospect of pelters from fans

LIVINGSTON boss Gary Holt admits he cannot wait for fans to be allowed into Friday night’s showdown with Ross County – so they can give him pelters.

The Highlands have been placed in Tier One as part of the Scottish government’s Covid-19 restrictions, a status which allows limited crowds in stadia in principle.

And it was confirmed on Wednesday night that County had received the green light from the relevant authorities to have 300 supporters in attendance.

Holt said: “I honestly cannot wait [until fans are back]. I miss everything about it – I miss the interaction with people, that bit of banter, all the people going away from the game and talking about what happened.

“I miss the fans being managers – sitting in the crowd and shouting ‘why’s he playing? What are you doing that?’

“We are all exactly the same. I sat watching the Man United game last week saying ‘why’s he playing?’ It’s no different and it brings so much to the game.

“It feels like we have a little chink of light and to have some supporters in there making a bit of noise would just be magic.”

Meanwhile, Livingston will be aiming to shake off their recent malaise at the Global Energy Stadium after succumbing to three successive defeats against Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell.

Holt, however, has been heartened by the return to action of Northern Ireland cap Ciaron Brown, who has played the full 90 minutes in Livi’s last two matches following an injury lay-off.

Holt added: “Ciaron gives us another headache. He’s a good influence on the team and generally plays to the top of his game for us.

“We know what we get from him. He wants to defend, keep clean sheets and he doesn’t mind getting hurt at the other end.

“Jon [Guthrie] gets a lot of focus in that regard but Ciaron doesn’t mind putting his head in there too.”