Chivas Brothers HQ in Glasgow redesigned – Business News Scotland

NEW AWARD WINNING offices have been designed for Chivas Brothers, the Scotch whisky business of Pernod Ricard, on Blythswood Square in Glasgow’s city centre.

The offices were designed by International design studio Graven.

The design brief demanded a complete reimagining of the work environment. Graven’s approach puts Chivas Brothers at its heart and embodies Pernod Ricard’s vision statement, “Créateurs de Convivialité” (creators of conviviality).

Graven’s design draws together many contrasting elements into a coherent, flowing work environment.

A notable design feature is the bespoke ‘wonder wall’ which celebrates the Chivas Brothers core brands and acts as a backdrop for the Lounge.

The wall incorporates products and images illustrating carefully curated interactions of people, brands and experiences.

Social spaces are paramount. This included the design and build of a ‘convivial lounge’, coffee bar, technologically enabled meeting rooms, and a super-flexible kitchen.

There is a fully equipped bar where, as well as occasional relaxation, the team and its business partners can train and develop their skills and knowledge.

State-of-the-art meeting spaces supported by a range of technology solutions have been designed to give the team every chance to be as collaborative as possible in their new environment, both locally and with their international team and partners and more recently, home workers.

Flexibility is key as businesses adapt to blended work environments, and when Covid-19 restrictions allow, people can and do work between home and office.

A recent British Council for Offices (BCO) survey revealed that workers will adopt a mixed approach once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Seven out of 10 workers the BCO surveyed said the office was important for learning and developing networks.

Juliette Legros, project lead and Business Analysis Manager at Pernod Ricard said:“The Chivas Brothers Glasgow office move in September 2019 was an important part of a broader company-wide transformational journey.

“We had big ambitions for uniting our people, improving the interconnectivity of our teams, moving to more agile, flexible ways of working, as well as improving the wellbeing of our people – achieving the BCO award is testament to the project teams’ success in achieving that ambition.”

Kirsty Lang, Director at Graven said:

“It’s been a pleasure for Graven to work with the Chivas Brothers team. We’re proud of our design and grateful to work with such a forward-thinking and ambitious client. We’re especially pleased that international groups such as Pernod Ricard are selecting Glasgow city centre as their new home.

“We’re equally happy that our flexible design and technology can support new ways of working emerging since, and during the pandemic, and recognise that excellent quality and fully experiential offices are more relevant than ever to support and attract our teams back to the workplace.

“It’s been a challenging time for many working from home, but also a great opportunity for organisations to be similarly ambitious and rethink how they wish to work going forwards.

“Graven is supporting many of our clients to plan and achieve both a safe and exciting transition back to their workplaces.”