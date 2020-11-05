What are the UK’s Laws on CBD Oil?

There are many health trends hitting the headlines recently. One which you may have noticed is the growth in popularity of CBD. However, upon further reading, this chemical compound clearly comes from the hemp plant. This puts it in a legal grey area in a country where cannabis is explicitly outlawed. If you’re as confused as everyone else on the legality of CBD, here’s what you need to know.

What is CBD?

The hemp plant has two key substances: THC and CBD. The former is the psychoactive chemical that produces the high associated with smoking cannabis. CBD, on the other hand, is completely non-psychoactive. For this reason, it’s generally available for purchase, as long as it contains only very small amounts of THC.

There are many health benefits linked to CBD, including that it relieves pain, reduces anxiety, and aids sleep. As knowledge of the chemicals healing properties become more well known, increasing numbers of people are using it on a daily basis. In the UK, 6 million people regularly take it.

Is CBD Legal?

As you probably know, cannabis is illegal to grow, sell, or possess in the UK. Since CBD is contained within the cannabis plant, how can it be legal? In order to get around this problem, UK law differentiates between different plants. The hemp plant contains more CBD than THC, while the cannabis plant contains more THC than CBD. The former is legal, the latter is not.

As long as growers stick to the regulations and keep THC levels to less than 1mg, then they’re legally allowed to produce and sell the product. There are 63 strains of hemp plant which have been approved and exempted from UK drug laws. If the oil you’re buying is less than 0.2% THC, then you can legally buy and use it.

Types of CBD

Now you know that CBD can be legally acquired, it’s important to know about the different types. This will help you to find the product that is best for you. Remember to opt for the highest quality products from reputable retailers.

You can learn more about the different types of oil by visiting Cibdol. Here’s a quick overview:

Full Spectrum: This oil contains all the compounds found in the hemp plant, of which there are around 500. It also includes other cannabinoids such as vitamins and fatty acids. These help to boost the effects of CBD, offering something more powerful.

Broad Spectrum: As above, this oil keeps all the other compounds in place, except for one. The THC is extracted so that you can have all the benefits without your mental state being altered.

CBD Isolate: This removes all those other chemical compounds, leaving nothing but CBD and whatever liquid it is dissolved into. This is less powerful but gives you full control and understanding of what you’re ingesting.

UK laws tend to be quite draconian when it comes to drugs. However, lawmakers have rightly identified the health benefits of CBD. This means that it’s widely available and easy to get hold of. Be sure to understand the different oils available and source yours from a responsible and reputable source.