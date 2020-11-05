What causes physical intimacy issues in men?

Physical intimacy is just as important as emotional intimacy in a romantic relationship or marriage and there are various men and women who are unable to enjoy deeper levels of physical intimacy in their life.

Many different things can lead to physical intimacy issues in people, but if we talk about physical intimacy issues in men especially, there are a few issues which can be the possible causes.

Explore the causes of physical intimacy and also its possible solution to enjoy a deeper physical connection with your partner:

Fear of Judgement:

Nowadays, men have a much better space to express themselves and their sexual feelings to their partners. But yet there are certain expressions of your sexuality that may be bothering you or making you fear judgment from your partner or people around you. When men don’t get the space, freedom, or trust in a relationship where they can express themselves sexually as well as emotionally, they often feel the need to keep themselves guarded, causing sexual or physical intimacy.

Having open and honest communication with your partner about your needs in the relationship should help you in overcoming the fear of physical intimacy. There are times when it is best to seek a professional sex therapist who can give you solutions specific to your individual needs.

Low Sexual Drive:

We are all aware of the bland stereotype that men are always up for some sexual adventure or activity, but that’s not always the cause. Just like women, men also go through periods when their sexual drive is low.

When the equation of the sexual drive is not balanced in both the partners, it can often lead to troubles with physical intimacy in the relationship.

There are various things that lower down men’s libido in a relationship, such as excessive stress at wrong, constant conflicts in the relationship, body image issues, low testosterone production in the body, and also monotony in the daily routine.

The physical causes of decreased sexual drive can be treated using various medical remedies, but you may have to consult a relationship or marriage counsellor or a therapist for dealing with other causes of physical intimacy such as excessive stress.

Sexual Dysfunctions:

There are a variety of sexual dysfunctions that can affect men and their marriages or romantic relationships such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Let’s talk about erectile dysfunction first, this condition can have both physical causes such as diabetes and psychological causes such as body image issues. If a man is suffering from this condition, it is highly possible that he may have trouble holding erections even when he is aroused, so he may be avoiding initiating a physical relationship with his partner leading to problems such as sexual intimacy.

Thankfully, both the causes of erectile dysfunction can be treated and a man can enjoy a loving and fulfilling life with the use of medications such as Cenforce 100.

There are some men who prefer to use Kamagra oral jelly instead of oral tablets for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Apart from these, there are Vidalista 20 tablets which treat your erectile dysfunction for up to 36 hours.

Erectile dysfunction in men is often accompanied by another sexual dysfunction which is known as premature ejaculation, and it shortens the man’s lasting capacity in bed by making him experience orgasms almost immediately upon sexual stimulation. There are countless jokes cast upon a man’s lasting power in bed, so this condition not only leads to unsatisfactory acts of lovemaking for the couple but also causes dissatisfaction and a lack of confidence in the relationship.

But most of the sexual dysfunctions are treated with the help of medications and other forms of treatments so it is best to talk to your doctor about it and seek a solution for them before they destroy any hope of physical intimacy in the relationship.

Childhood Abuse:

There are many men who did not have a horrible childhood with experiences such as constant criticism about their bodies, or jokes about their manliness which may have created a solid impression on their young brains. So men may have even experienced physical abuse at the hands of their relatives or guardians, which may make them associate physical closeness to fear. Many men also go through sexual abuse at the hands of members of the family or neighbours which may lead to a lot of trauma.

The sad thing about this is the fact that most men are not given a comfortable and trustworthy space to be vulnerable and heal and most of them do not seek professional help to deal with the trauma that may have been caused by such activities.

Due to this many men suffer from physical intimacy in a relationship and if it is not addressed in time, it can lead to break-ups and divorce which is never pleasant for anyone.

Seeking help is much easier now than it was in the past so it is best to consult a professional to help you deal with the childhood or teenage years trauma.

These are a few of the reasons that can be the cause of the physical intimacy that you may be experiencing, and it is possible that you may be suffering due to two or more causes so it is best to seek professional help before the matter gets out of hand. The quality of your romantic relationships often determines the quality of all the other areas of your life, so make conscious and constant efforts to build a healthy emotional and physical intimacy with your partner.