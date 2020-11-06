Brodie Castle set to welcome visitors after hours – Scottish Business News

The National Trust for Scotland have transformed the grounds at Brodie Castle to welcome visitors beyond daylight hours.

The grounds at the historic Moray estate are the setting for a new event for 2020, Brodie Illuminated, which takes place every Wednesday and Friday from 4 November until 18 December.

Visitors will be guided along illuminated pathways where light and projection techniques will highlight individual plants that may go unseen during daylight, showing the stunning plant collection in a whole new light.

There are also a new group of wood carvings, including a Dragon Egg Trail. All designs have been hand-carved by Brodie Castle’s head gardener Ed Walling from estate-grown wood that has been gathered from wind-damaged trees and areas of woodland.

James Dean, Operations Manager at Brodie Castle, said: “Visitors will have chance to experience our garden in a totally different way when its pathways, plants, trees and buildings are transformed into an amazing sensory experience using lights, colour and sound.

“We hope to inspire visitors to look more closely at the fantastic range and diversity of foliage and added to the visual experiences. It’s a great way to spend family tome together, shining a new light on Scotland’s beautiful heritage which our charity protects.”

Brodie Castle is the rose-coloured ancestral home of the Brodie clan for over 400 years. Due to Covid-19, the castle is currently closed until 2021 but there is still plenty for visitors to enjoy. Brodie’s Playful Garden is home to Scotland’s largest rabbit sculpture and the castle is surrounded by acres of Moray countryside. The café is also open and serving food and hot drinks to takeaway.