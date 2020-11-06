How Online Casinos Are Creating New Jobs

Though digital casinos have been around since the mid-1990s, with the rise of the smartphone and widespread legalization of sports betting, the online gambling industry got a rocket strapped to its back, setting records each year. Estimates say that the sphere should reach annual revenues of $95 billion by 2025.

While betting on sports via the internet is novel in most countries, playing casino games is an established leisure activity in most corners of the globe. Nowadays, as people are staying home more than ever, these gaming platforms are seeing a surge in user activity. Not surprising since they feature massive game catalogs and promotional offers such as no deposit casino bonuses.

As the interest in these sites grows, so do they, in numbers, and with them come new job opportunities.

Live Dealers

Thanks to advancements in technology, live table games are starting to compete with slots in terms of popularity. Today, people do not have to walk to a land-based casino to place a bet on a hand of blackjack. They can do it from the palm of their hand, anywhere at any time.

Before, due to device limitations, you couldn’t play these games on your phone. However, that is now a thing of the past. We’ve also seen major improvements in terms of latency and OCR software. Thus, you can watch HD streams from luxurious studios around the world without zero issues. Naturally, as the demand for these live tables increases, the number of croupiers will follow suit. So, if you feel comfortable in the spotlight and can handle a deck of cards, consider the possibility.

Graphic Design and Illustration Jobs

Though live dealer games are trending, slots remain the cash-cows of the sector. There are thousands of titles floating on the internet, and new ones get released each week. According to statistics, a slot gets played the most in the first two months of its release. Only a few titles have been able to maintain their audience.

Thus, as new slots and platforms pop up, they need accompanying graphics that capture their theme and aid in marketing. Online casinos need mascots and well-designed promo banners that connect with target audiences. Some companies search for talent on freelance websites like Upwork, but seeing as many operate twenty or more such platforms, they look to have full-time staff on hand.

Customer Support

Customer support jobs are likely the employment opportunity most associate with outsourcing. Players will inevitably face issues, and having well-trained staff that will help them resolve their problems is key to a quality user experience.

Though chatbots and FAQ pages can do some of the work, they are not an adequate substitute for human interaction and cannot compete with a person that’s knowledgeable and eager to assist. As the industry booms and more platforms hit the internet, they will seek to employ people to help those that choose to play at their site. Seeing as phone support is rare these days, if you are shy, don’t worry. You only have to type.