LOCHABER Chamber of Commerce, has collaborated with the Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) for an aquaculture event

The online event is aiming to celebrate and explore the huge growth potential of Scotland’s aquaculture sector.

‘A Meeting of Minds’ will be staged on Zoom on Thursday 26 November 2020 from 10:30 to 12:00.

The event will bring together leading businesses and organisations involved in Scottish aquaculture for insights into key areas of development for the sector.

Speakers from MOWI, Scottish Sea Farms, Scale AQ, the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation, the Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre, Lantra and Northern Light Consultants will share ideas and inspiration for the future.

The sector contributes £1.8bn annually to the Scottish economy and employs over 8,800 people, many in rural communities.

The potential contribution of farming Scotland’s seas is even greater – research shows that through sustainable growth, the sector has the potential to double its annual contribution to the economy from £1.8bn to£3.6bn or more by 2030.The number of jobs supported could reach 18,000.

Frazer Coupland, CEO of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event that brings people from across aquaculture together. It’s a hugely important sector for the west highlands with fantastic potential for the future.”

Heather Jones, CEO at SAIC, said: “Aquaculture is an incredibly important part of the economic fabric of Scotland’s rural communities.

“The sector, directly and indirectly, supports thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country, with more likely to be created as it sustainably grows in the years to come.

“I look forward to discussing the many opportunities that lie ahead at ‘A Meeting of Minds’, as well as how businesses in Lochaber and beyond can support and help unlock the sector’s ambitions.”