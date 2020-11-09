THIS is the moment a DPD driver reverses into a car before getting out to check the damage and fleeing the scene.

The blundering courier was filmed bashing into a parked car as he attempted a disastrous three point turn at a junction in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

The incident, which took place last Monday [2 Nov], was caught on CCTV by local resident Lewis Oxley who was left “gobsmacked” by the clip.

In the video, the DPD van can be seen sprawled across the junction of Tunnel Road and Century Road.

The driver attempts to reverse into a side street and crashes right into a parked car.

Lewis can be heard narrating the video saying: “Look at him bang into the car. The car is moving.”

The driver then attempts to manoeuvre out of the spot and clatters the car again which can be seen rocking back and forth with each impact.

Lewis continues: “And again.”

The driver then gets out to inspect the damage, he walks down one side of the car and looks into the house which the car is parked in front of.

Lewis can be heard saying in the background: “He’s got out to have a look and see what damage he has done.”

The driver then quickly turns on his heels and heads back to the van.

Lewis continues: “Nobody is looking.”

The driver then manages to get out of the street and Lewis’ wife can be heard saying: “I bet he is sweating.”

One of Lewis’ neighbours can then be seen coming out to help the driver who quickly makes his escape.

36-year-old Lewis decided to post his footage onto Facebook last Thursday (5th Nov).

The HGV driver says his neighbour’s car has been left with “significant” damage following the incident.

Social media users have also condemned the driver.

Nick Clark said: “Lol who the f*** taught that clown to drive?”

Shakil Mohammed posted: “That’s why you should also not park on a junction.”

Speaking today, Lewis said: “I was gobsmacked, I couldn’t believe it when I saw it.

“I know accidents happen, but they should have experience.

“He obviously does not have any experience driving.”

A spokesperson for DPD today said: “We have just been made aware of this incident and have immediately launched a full investigation. At DPD we take the behaviour of our people very seriously indeed and we will always take firm action where their conduct is found to fall below our high standards.

“Clearly, leaving the scene and not reporting the incident to the depot is not what we would expect from one of our drivers. We will identify the individual concerned and take all appropriate action. We have also taken steps to identify the owner of the damaged vehicle and will ensure that the situation is resolved satisfactorily.”