PROPOSALS for a new residential developement in Cairney, Fife are to go on display on the 19th of November.

Avant Homes are now organising a digital community consultation to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

Undertaken by housebuilder Avant Homes, the proposals will consist of approximately 150 new homes ranging from three to five-bedroom houses, including family and affordable housing.

These plans will form Phase 2 of their residential development at Pitdinnie Road.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted to Fife Council in August 2020, highlighting the intent of the developer to lodge a planning application for the development of the site

Through this consultation process, the developer is seeking input and ideas on the proposed scheme from the public, which will assist in informing the basis of the developer’s proposals. Revisions will be presented to the public for further comment at a second event in December.

With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to COVID-19, community consultations have moved online with the creation of a dedicated website presenting development proposals in detail.

The website can be accessed at https://cairneyhill.scot/ and will go live at 9 am on Thursday 19th November, and a digital consultation event will take place that same day from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Consultants will be available to answer any questions and receive feedback live during these times through a two-way, interactive chat system. Feedback can also be submitted via the website.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany the proposed application.