How To Establish A Successful BIM Marketing Strategy

Companies offering BIM modeling services, just like other firms, also need a marketing strategy. Long gone are the days when building developers and owners asked for vague levels of BIM scope on a project. Today, clients want BIM companies to demonstrate their experience and expertise in working on real projects. They aren’t interested in BIM technical implementation.

For your firm to stand out against other companies offering BIM services, you need to have a solid marketing strategy. There’s a way in which marketing can present your firm as a powerful asset to clients and prospects.

Here are ways of developing a marketing strategy to sell your BIM services:

Understand The Market

Though many AEC firms embraced BIM in the past because of competitive pressure, they currently prefer firms having transformative technology. To have the necessary technology to give clients the required services, you need to know what they want. That’s why, as a BIM firm owner, you need to analyze the market trends and understand customers’ needs and preferences. Having such a framework will enable you to have a chance in the highly competitive BIM market.

Your organizational culture should treat BIM as a tool for offering services beyond what other firms offer. Doing this will help your company to have a definition, goals, and overall vision. Your marketing staff will also use this tool to create a legacy by exploring new skills and capabilities. This organizational structure will also help your clients understand your BIM services and desire to experience it.

Recruit Competent Executives

Good leaders at the top of any organization are the drivers of success. Therefore, in your marketing strategy, you need to ask yourself if your executives can drive your firm’s vision and ambitions required. Such individuals need to be multifaceted and understand BIM technology to help them develop a strategy that can redefine the organization for the better. They also need to understand other staff members and work with them to drive your company’s plan.

On top of this, these executives need to have the authority and ability to engage other executives within the firm, establish a budget, and prioritize spending on essential projects that can increase profits for the organization. They also need to reach out to different stakeholders and prospects to ask their opinions and views on improving the firm’s services. If you have such people at the top of your organization, you can sleep easy knowing they’ll give results.

Establish A Portfolio

A BIM portfolio is like your firm’s CV. It shows prospects the projects you’ve worked on, gives success stories, and highlight your capabilities. It should include a mix of roadmaps, images, and animations. Having this portfolio on existing media platforms such as websites and social media channels can promote your brand to a broader customer base. Carrying out outreach services such as web interviews with software leaders can help you improve CAD drafting services.

The Bottom-line

A solid marketing strategy can help your BIM firm perform better in the competitive designing market. Not only will it help you gain more customers and make more money, but it’ll also enable you to establish a strong business presence.