CARE PROVIDER Peebles is set to boost its provision in Scotland by launching three new residential homes over the next few months.

Pebbles, which is headquartered in Dunfermline, is investing over £1m into transforming a trio of properties to offer dual and single home support.

Glen Cottage in Glasgow and Kippsbyre Cottage in Airdrie will open shortly, with South Lodge in Glenrothes to follow in late November.

All of them are set in rural settings and have been completely refurbished inside and out, including new kitchens, new bathrooms, furnishings and landscaped gardens that are safe and free from any dangers.

Established in 2003, Pebbles has grown into a national service with 46 residencies and two schools that continue to meet the needs of young people aged between eight and eighteen.

It offers solo and dual home offerings and three or four-bed services which promote a family dynamic and wholesome environment, allowing children to develop positive relationships and integrate within real life social settings.

Michael Walsh, Chief Executive of Pebbles said:“When we take on a new property we do so with one aim in mind – to create a loving home that gives vulnerable young people the feeling of being safe and a place where they can overcome some of the issues they face,”

“The three new homes in Scotland are all in ideal locations and have been transformed to give us the ability to offer dual and solo home provision, with the ability for our staff to sleepover if required.”

He continued: “As part of the care journey, children will also be supported at our Learning and Skills Centre in Dunfermline, which supports them to overcome their barriers to learning through individualised learning packages that will give them independent living skills, qualifications and future career opportunities.

“Our presence north of the border has grown significantly in recent years, as local authorities have switched on to the way we care for young people. After this latest expansion, we will have 18 homes here and will be able to support up to 47 individuals.”

Michael concluced: “We are unique in that we offer young people the care they require, in real loving family-led homes and maximising the benefits of real schools that understand their learning requirements and can facilitate a tailored path so they can aspire and achieve.”