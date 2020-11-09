THE SCOTTISH red meat industry has called for people to name Scotch lamb as the national dish for Scotland on St Andrew’s Day.

Commencing Sunday 8 November, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) will be inviting subscribers to name Scotch Lamb the dish of St Andrew’s Day and include it on their celebratory menus.

QMS, the meat industry body which promotes the Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork brands, is joining its colleagues across farming, crofting and the supply chain.

Industry bodies such as United Auctions, National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS), the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers Scotland (IAAS) and the National Sheep Association Scotland (NSAS) are calling upon Scotland to support Scotch lamb.

Renowned chef Tony Singh MBE is supporting the cause by creating a Scotch Lamb curry infused with Tomatin Cask Strength Malt whisky.

The dish, which will be revealed in the lead up to St Andrew’s Day on the Scotch Kitchen social channels, is a delicious combination of two fine Scottish ingredients with an Indian-inspired twist.

Mothership in Edinburgh, owner of popular bars Bramble, The Lucky Liquor and The Last Word, is also concocting a cocktail pairing for the dish for people to enjoy as a perfect serve accompaniment.

Lesley Cameron, Director of Marketing and Communications at QMS, said: “We’re thrilled to be promoting Scotch Lamb PGI again this St Andrew’s Day and want consumers to help us support our industry colleagues by making lamb, with a twist, our national dish.

“We have turned the winter efforts of our Make It Scotch Lamb campaign towards raising the profile of the industry stalwarts who work tirelessly to bring unbeatable high-quality Scotch Lamb to our shopping baskets.

“It has been a delight working with Tony on his Scotch Lamb curry dish. Bringing it life with inspiration from the Asian cuisine he is known and loved for has certainly given the brand the twist we were looking to create.

“Please support our campaign by purchasing Scotch Lamb from your local butcher or retailer to celebrate Scotland’s national day.”

Tony said: “It has been fantastic working with QMS on this recipe which infuses two of Scotland’s most famous and much loved ingredients – lamb and whisky – to be enjoyed on our country’s national day.

“I can’t wait for people to try it and would urge them to choose Scotch Lamb this St Andrew’s Day.

“Scotch Lamb PGI and Tomatin Cask Strength Malt whisky are absolutely two of my favourite Scottish ingredients, so for me there’s no better way to celebrate them than bringing them together in a dish that takes inspiration from my Indian heritage, made better with the knowledge it will be supporting Scotland’s world famous sheep industry.”

Scotch Lamb takes its quality and characteristics from a life grazing in the Scottish countryside and is famously sweet and tender with delicate flavours.

The iconic Scotch Lamb logo is a shopper’s guarantee that the lamb they are buying is from a local farm that adopts best practice regarding animal welfare and production methods.